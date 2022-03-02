4 Facial Exercises to Remove Facial Fat and Strengthen Facial Muscles

Exercise is important to keep ourselves healthy and fit. While we spend hours on our waistline, we often forget the most prominent section of our body, our face. Face exercises not only help in reducing the facial fat and double chin but also help in making you feel relaxed and give you a glowing face. Face exercises help in regulating blood circulation of the face. You might not get time to pull out facial exercises in your daily routine, therefore, we have come up with some easy and fast facial exercises which you can do in between your busy schedule.

Eye Area exercise

Start by sitting in a relaxing position by keeping your face straight. Now, take your index finger and middle finger of both hands and place them on your eye in a way that your eye peeks through the V shape of your fingers. Put pressure on the centre of the eyebrows and at the corner of the eyes. Move your middle finger in the circular motion around the eyes but do not pull the skin. Now, repeat it at the corner of eyes. You’ll feel pressure around your eyes after doing a round or two which means your muscles are relaxing.

Cheekbone’s exercise

Take your thumbs and start from the corner of your chin. Now, take your thumbs upwards by putting pressure on the side of your cheeks. This will help in tightening your skin and removing wrinkles.

Lower face exercise

Open your mouth by making an O with your lips. Now, do a wide smile and bring back the lips in o shape. Repeat it several times by putting pressure on your jaw, lips and chin. This will help in enhancing your jawline.

Forehead Exercise

Make fist with both your hands and place on your forehead. Then, pull it from inside out. It’ll help you stretch your forehead by relaxing your mind and releasing strain.

