4 Famous Monsoon Destinations You Should Avoid Visiting

Monsoon is already here and it is probably one of the best seasons in India. People like to plan their trips during this time, especially to enjoy the rains. However, it becomes quite risky to travel to a few popular monsoon destinations due to the weather conditions. These locations pose a high threat to the tourists due to landslides, waterlogging and unexpected torrential rain.

So, if you are also planning a monsoon trip, keep in mind to avoid these tourist spots during the rainy season.

Advertisement

1. Mumbai: Visiting Mumbai during monsoon could turn into a bad experience. During this time, waterlogging is a common problem in Mumbai. You may also get stuck in traffic for hours, which will make the journey irritating. Mumbai often receives torrential rain in monsoon season and waterlogged roads are a common problem across the city. So, if you are planning to visit Mumbai then November to February is the best time to travel.

2. Chennai: Monsoon rains bring much needed relief from heat for many south Indian cities. So, many people think of traveling to Chennai to enjoy the rains. However, Chennai often gets hit by floods during rainy seasons. Because of this, you may have to stay locked in the hotel room. Try to avoid traveling to Chennai between July and September.

3. Sikkim: Many people like to go to the mountains to enjoy the monsoon rains. Sikkim is one of the most favourite destinations, for those who love mountains. However, visiting Sikkim in the rainy season is not free from risks. Walking on the streets of Sikkim during the rains can prove to be a very bad experience for you.

Advertisement

4. Uttarakhand: Some regions of Uttarakhand get too scary during the rains. As this place is close to Delhi, it mostly remains crowded with tourists round the year. However, during the monsoon, try not to visit this tourist spot as landslides are quite common across the state. Floods due to heavy rain and cloudbursts also pose a high risk for travellers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.