Uric acid is formed when chemicals called purines break down in the body. It is a normal body waste product. Purines are found in many foods such as red meat, shellfish, alcohol, etc. When uric acid accumulates in the small joints of our body, it causes the problem of gout. Gout is a type of arthritis in which a person suffers from severe pain in the joints of the hands and feet. If the amount of uric acid exceeds its limit, there is a high risk of kidney failure and kidney stone problems. This is the reason why people are always advised to keep uric acid levels in control. In today’s era, a large number of people are struggling with high uric acid problems. There is a lot of youth among these. The uric acid level also increases due to unhealthy eating and drinking.

One of the major reasons for an increase in uric acid levels is also the excessive intake of high-purine foods. Avoid consuming foods and drinks that have high sugar content. If you make some healthy changes in your eating habits and lifestyle patterns, then you can get rid of the problem of uric acid. Let us know about four such foods which should not be consumed by people suffering from uric acid problems, as these may create serious conditions of gout and kidney failure.

Advertisement

A person suffering from high uric acid levels should not eat these 4 foods:

- According to WebMD reports, consuming white bread can rapidly increase the uric acid levels and blood sugar in the body, as it contains a high amount of refined carbs, due to which the risk of gout problems also increases. Patients suffering from high uric acid should avoid eating white bread.

- Consuming red meat is considered the most dangerous for uric acid patients. It contains high purine, which can create gout problems. Uric acid can be easily controlled by avoiding eating non-veg foods and meats such as turkey, bacon, veal, shellfish, etc.

- People suffering from gout and uric acid problems should also avoid eating seafood. Seafood such as crabs, shrimps, oysters and lobsters should be eaten in moderate quantities. Apart from this, other seafood can also increase uric acid rapidly.

Advertisement

- Excessive intake of honey can also trigger the problem of high uric acid. Honey contains high amounts of fructose and it releases purine in the body which increases uric acid levels. It is okay to consume honey once in a while but it should not be consumed excessively.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here