4 Healthy Recipes To Boost Energy Levels While Fasting This Navratri

The festivities of Navratri have kick-started all across the country. During the nine-day extravaganza, devotees worship the nine forms of the Goddess Durga. Along with religious celebrations, food plays an important role during the Navratri season. Hindu devotees observe a partial fast during this period with the intention of appeasing the Goddess. We have curated a list of certain food recipes for you to make during your Navratri fast this year. The below-mentioned dishes will help you maintain your energy levels too.
Kuttu ki poori:
- Add two cups of kuttu ka atta to a large bowl.
- After adding boiled potato into the flour, mix it well.
- Kneed it to make dough. Infuse sendha namak into it and the appropriate amount of water while doing so.
- Cover the dough with a plastic sheet and let it rest for half an hour.
- Remove the sheet and make small size balls from the dough.
- Roll it in a round shape with the help of a rolling pin.
- Deep fry it in hot oil till the time it puffs.
Makhana Kheer:
- Roast seeds and cashews in a pan with ghee. Then, season it with rock salt.
Take 3/4th of the mixture and grind it in a mixer with some cardamom after it cools.
- Boil 2-3 cups of milk in a deep pan separately.
- Infuse it with sugar, followed by makhana mixture and stir it well.
- Add the rest of the roasted makhana and cashew nuts into it.
- Keep stirring till it obtains a thick consistency.
- Serve the ghee hot or cold after garnishing it with chopped dried fruits.
Sabudana Khichdi:
- Soak sabudana for about an hour after washing it.
- Drain in coriander. Then, spread it over a thick cloth for about an hour.
- Combine sabudana, peanuts, salt and chilly powder. Mix it well enough.
- After heating ghee, add jeera into it. Also, add lal mirch and kadhi patta. Cook it for a while.
- After removing the heat, infuse lemon juice into it and mix it well.
- Garnish it with hara dhaniya and green chillies while serving.
Shakargandi Halwa:
- Cook 3-4 sweet potatoes in a pressure cooker.
- Heat ghee in a non-stick pan and fry cashews and almonds till the time they become golden.
- Add mashed sweet potatoes in the same oil. Sauté it for 3-4 mins on medium-low flame after mixing it well.
- Add sugar into it as per your taste.
- Then add cardamom powder and kesar strands into it and your shakargandi halwa will be ready.
first published: September 28, 2022, 19:57 IST
last updated: September 28, 2022, 19:57 IST