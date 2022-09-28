4 Healthy Recipes To Boost Energy Levels While Fasting This Navratri

The festivities of Navratri have kick-started all across the country. During the nine-day extravaganza, devotees worship the nine forms of the Goddess Durga. Along with religious celebrations, food plays an important role during the Navratri season. Hindu devotees observe a partial fast during this period with the intention of appeasing the Goddess. We have curated a list of certain food recipes for you to make during your Navratri fast this year. The below-mentioned dishes will help you maintain your energy levels too.

Kuttu ki poori:

Add two cups of kuttu ka atta to a large bowl.

After adding boiled potato into the flour, mix it well.

Kneed it to make dough. Infuse sendha namak into it and the appropriate amount of water while doing so.

Cover the dough with a plastic sheet and let it rest for half an hour.

Remove the sheet and make small size balls from the dough.

Roll it in a round shape with the help of a rolling pin.

Deep fry it in hot oil till the time it puffs.

Makhana Kheer:

Roast seeds and cashews in a pan with ghee. Then, season it with rock salt.

Take 3/4th of the mixture and grind it in a mixer with some cardamom after it cools.

Boil 2-3 cups of milk in a deep pan separately.

Infuse it with sugar, followed by makhana mixture and stir it well.

Add the rest of the roasted makhana and cashew nuts into it.

Keep stirring till it obtains a thick consistency.

Serve the ghee hot or cold after garnishing it with chopped dried fruits.

Sabudana Khichdi:

Soak sabudana for about an hour after washing it.

Drain in coriander. Then, spread it over a thick cloth for about an hour.

Combine sabudana, peanuts, salt and chilly powder. Mix it well enough.

After heating ghee, add jeera into it. Also, add lal mirch and kadhi patta. Cook it for a while.

After removing the heat, infuse lemon juice into it and mix it well.

Garnish it with hara dhaniya and green chillies while serving.

Shakargandi Halwa:

Cook 3-4 sweet potatoes in a pressure cooker.

Heat ghee in a non-stick pan and fry cashews and almonds till the time they become golden.

Add mashed sweet potatoes in the same oil. Sauté it for 3-4 mins on medium-low flame after mixing it well.

Add sugar into it as per your taste.

Then add cardamom powder and kesar strands into it and your shakargandi halwa will be ready.

