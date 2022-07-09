4 Herbs To Manage Blood Sugar Levels In A Diabetic Person

Diabetes is a major public health concern across the globe. It is a health condition that affects how your body converts food into energy. In a diabetic person, either the body produces insufficient insulin or is unable to utilise it as effectively as it should. When suffering from diabetes, it is crucial for one to make sure that their blood sugar levels are under control.

Listed below are some herbs that are beneficial for people with diabetes:

Cinnamon:

Cinnamon is a widely used component in baked products and sweets in addition to savoury dishes. This spice might make a meal sweeter, reducing the need for sugar. As per a research done by the National Library of Medicine, people with Type 2 diabetes can significantly lower their blood sugar, cholesterol, and triglyceride levels by taking roughly half a teaspoon of cinnamon daily.

Milk Thistle:

The same study suggests a reasonable amount of milk thistle results in lowing glucose levels in people with diabetes, however, one needs to be careful while consuming it as it can lead to nausea and diarrhoea as well as bloating. People who are taking any kind of supplements must consult their doctor before trying it.

Ginseng:

A research conducted by NLM, Ginseng berry extract was able to increase insulin sensitivity in mice who were bred to acquire diabetes and brought their blood sugar levels back to normal. Both Asian and American ginseng help in lowering blood sugar levels in people who have diabetes, and it has been used as traditional medicine for a very long time.

Fenugreek:

A study done by Europe PMC suggests that infusing fenugreek seeds in the diet has proven to be tremendously impactful as it helps in controlling their blood sugar levels.

