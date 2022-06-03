4 Home Remedies To Treat Body Odour Among Kids

Everything changes when your child reaches puberty. Hormonal changes cause an increase in perspiration, which often causes an increase or change in your child’s body odour, in addition to mood swings. Although it may be normal to have body odour in puberty, 1-8-year-olds or preteens having body odour may mean something else.

Some children may have body odour due to hygiene issues, eating more junk, eating oily and spicy food etc, must not be taken lightly. If a child’s sweat smells bad, there are a few tactics to handle it.

Food

Take extra precautions with the meal. Teenage children frequently consume a lot of junk food, canned juice, cold beverages, spicy foods, non-vegetarian foods, and so on. Try not to include too much of any of these in their diet.

Seasonal fruits and vegetables should be the norm and they should always drink plenty of water. Fruit juice, coconut water, buttermilk, lassi, and other liquids are some of the healthy alternatives to cold drinks.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar can also be used to treat foul smells. Combine one cup of apple cider vinegar with half a cup of water. Fill a spray bottle with it, and before going to bed, spray it on the child’s underarms. Take a warm bath or clean their armpits the next morning.

Neem Leaves

Slice the potato thinly and apply it to their underarms. Do this for 15 minutes, then rinse with water. This will eliminate the odour from the armpits. The youngster will also feel revitalised.

Potatoes

Sweat odour may also be removed by using neem leaves. To begin, boil some neem leaves in water. Put this water in a bucket and wash the youngster with it. Neem fights bacteria found in sweat. Additionally, sweat-related body odour will be eliminated.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

