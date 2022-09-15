4 Home Remedies To Treat Lip Pigmentation

Do you feel shy before taking a selfie with pout? Is it because your lips are not pink like candy? Dark patches on the lips can be embarrassing and can even make you less confident. Lip pigmentation is quite a common issue faced by most people. Excessive sun exposure, consumption of caffeine, dehydration, or smoking can lead to discoloration of your lips.

However, lip pigmentation can be treated, and what’s better than resorting to our age-old home remedies? Simple home remedies can easily treat this condition and reveal beautiful, soft, supple, and pink lips.

Here are some easy and effective home remedies to treat lip pigmentation:

Magic of cucumber juice

Cucumber is an excellent agent that can help to brighten the lips. “Cut a few slices of cucumber and grind them in a mixer. Take a small amount of that paste and apply it to your lips thoroughly. Keep it for 10-15 minutes and wash off with water. Make sure to follow it up with lip balm. Alternatively, you can also extract some cucumber juice with the help of a cotton ball and apply some cucumber juice to your lips. Wash off after 5 minutes," says Arthi Raguram, Founder, Deyga Organics.

Rosy lips with beetroot

Beetroots are one of the most effective home remedies that one must try to get pink and rosy lips. “Chop a beetroot into small cubes and grind it to make a paste. Add a few drops for its moisturizing properties and one teaspoon of milk as it has bleaching agents. Apply this paste to your lips as a lip mask and leave it for 20-25 minutes. Use normal water to wash off the paste," says Lalita Arya, Skin & Hair Expert, Vice President, Derma Puritys.

Powerful turmeric powder

Turmeric powder is known for its skin lightening and brightening properties. A popular component in face masks, turmeric can also help to get rid of lip pigmentation. “Take a pinch of turmeric and mix it with one tablespoon of milk. Apply this mixture to your lips and keep it for 5-7 minutes. Once it starts to feel dry, rinse off with plain water," adds Raguram.

Scrub with lemon and sugar

Arya feels lemon’s bleaching properties work effectively to reduce lip pigmentation. Mix a few drops of lemon juice with one tablespoon of sugar. “Apply this mixture to your lips as a scrub and gently exfoliate the lips with your fingertips for a few minutes. It sheds off the dead skin cells and reveals clear and pink lips. Use this exfoliator twice a week for the best results," opines Arya.

