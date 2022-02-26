4 Interesting Recipes You Must Try Today With Leftover Rice

In terms of food, there is always something or the other that gets left behind even after everyone is done eating. Leftover rice, a few rotis, sabzi and so on. If you are someone who is always finding ways to make something tasty from the leftover food, then we got you covered. We have come up with a few interesting recipes which you can instantly make using the leftover rice in your kitchen.

Kheer

Advertisement

You can make delicious sweet delight by using your leftover plain rice. You just need milk, sugar and your leftover rice to have the tasty instant kheer.

Method:

Take a pan and pour two glasses of milk into it.

Warm the milk a little and then, add the leftover rice to it.

Let it come to a boil on the low flame.

After one boil, add sugar and let it boil for a few more minutes.

Turn off the flame and garnish your kheer with cardamom powder and dry fruits.

Rice Pakora

Pakoras are something we can enjoy anytime. However, Pakoras make the best companion to our evening tea. So, if you have some leftover rice at home, try this new pakora recipe with them. You won’t even know they are made from rice.

Method:

Take the leftover rice in a bowl.

Advertisement

Add some finely chopped green chillies, onion, coriander leaves and gram flour to it.

Now, add salt, red chilli powder, coriander powder and amchur powder.

Mix all the ingredients well by adding little water.

Now, take a frying pan and pour oil into it.

Heat the oil and fry the pakoras.

Fried Rice

This Chinese dish is everyone’s favourite. If you have some regular plain rice left and you want to twist it, then you can make tasty and easy fried rice.

Advertisement

Method:

In a pan, heat some oil.

Add finely chopped ginger, garlic, green chillies and onion to the oil. Sauté well.

Now, add vegetables of your choice like boiled peas, broccoli, beans, capsicum and anything you wish into it.

Add soya sauce, red chilli sauce, some ketchup, vinegar and salt to it and mix well.

Now, add the leftover rice and toss everything together.

Advertisement

Let it cook for some time and then serve hot.

Rice Paratha

Use rice as the paratha stuffing and you’ll love this new variation of paratha.

Method:

Take leftover rice and add all the spices to it.

Add a boiled potato to it for binding.

Now, mix everything.

Fill it inside the wheat dough and roll it in a paratha.

Now, cook it on a Tawa by applying oil on both sides.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.