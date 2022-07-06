4 Isometric Exercises for Lower Body that One Must Include in Daily Workout Routine

Isometric exercises basically increase muscle performance without moving the surrounding joints. It helps in gaining strength which improves the overall posture and flexibility. Performing this exercise for the lower body is important as they assist in core stability. One must include isometric movements in his/her daily workout routine as they have proven to bring wonderful benefits.

Here are some Isometric exercises for the lower body that will help you gain core strength:

1. Wall sit

Focusing specifically on your quadriceps muscles, wall sits help in improving strength in the thighs. It requires no equipment. You just need to stand 2 feet away from a wall and lean your back against it. Knees must be bent until they form a 90-degree angle. Once the position is formed it should look like the posture you have when you sit on a chair.

2. High plank hold

The high plank hold engages many muscles at one time. Parts of the body that feel the tension are arm muscles, chest, shoulders, quadriceps, abdominals, and glutes. The correct way to perform this exercise is by placing your hands on the ground and straightening your knees. The posture becomes somewhat similar before you begin a pushup.

3. Side plank

A side plank is an excellent way to work on your obliques, which run along the sides of your core. The posture of a side plank is correct when either the left or right elbow is placed on the ground with legs kept one over the other while hips and knees are slanted. Torso and hips must remain off the ground.

4. Glute bridge

The Glute bridge helps in improving the strength of your backside. It’s a simple exercise that can be done by lying on your back with your knees bent and your arms by your sides. Take a push from your heels and hold your core up to get into the correct posture.

