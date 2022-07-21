4 Key Steps To Make Your Girl Child Self-Reliant Right From The Beginning

“Make self-reliance your occupation. Exert yourself to gather the wealth of knowledge," these are the golden words of Savitribai Phule, who dedicated her whole life to advocating quality education for girls and making them self-reliant. Girls need to be self-reliant considering the widespread gender disparities society suffers from. This article curates all steps to be followed to make girls self-reliant.

Education

Women should leave absolutely no stone unturned to educate themselves. An educated individual is powerful enough to fulfil their requirements. They need not rely on anyone for resources. An educated woman knows her rights and will never be intimidated by anyone. Women who are not educated are often harassed by their husbands, in-laws etc. An educated lady will know how she can take the help of the law and file cases against these culprits.

Never compromise

Girls should be asked to never compromise on their self-respect and choices. They should be asked to make their own decisions. Encourage them to fight for their rights. Many times, women are asked to compromise owing to pressure from relatives, family etc. At this time, women should only think about their well-being.

Providing security platforms

There should be no dearth of security platforms related to women. They should feel safe in every sphere of society. If ever they feel threatened, there should be many platforms available for them. With these sources at their disposal, they will feel safe and work more confidently.

Don’t be overprotective

Parents should not be excessively protective of the girl child. Girls should be allowed the same activities performed by boys. They should be made tough and street smart from a young age. With a tough demeanor, they will be able to fight bullies. Parents should maintain a bold attitude in front of the girl child. They should never let their insecurities seep into girls’ minds. Ask her to raise their voice whenever she witnesses something wrong.

