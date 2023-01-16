4 Millet Recipes That Are Delicious and Healthy

Millets are a group of small-seeded grasses that are grown for food and animal feed. They are considered to be drought-resistant and heat-tolerant crops, making them well-suited to regions with low rainfall and high temperatures. Some common types of millets include pearl millet, finger millet, foxtail millet, and proso millet. They are a good source of carbohydrates, dietary fibers, vitamins and minerals. They are also gluten-free and can be used as an alternative for people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance. With 2023 being the year of millets, let’s explore some innovative recipes using the grain.

Kale and Millet Soup by Head Chef Rollin, Smoke House Deli

Ingredients

30 ml Extra virgin olive oil

2 Sliced Garlic Cloves

1 Thinly sliced onion

15ml White Wine Optional

150gms Boiled Millet

50gms Boiled Red Rice

350ml Vegetable stock

50gms Kale washed and shredded

3gms Arrowroot powder

Few sprigs of basil, oregano and parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Heat oil in a heavy bottom pan

Saute the sliced onion and garlic, add the millet and rice

Deglaze with white wine, then add in the stock

Take the arrowroot in a bowl and mix with a little of the stock to make a slurry and add to the simmering soup

Add in the fresh herbs, adjust seasoning and serve hot

Millet Laddu recipe by Chef Vikash Anand, Sous Chef, The Ashok Hotel

Ingredients

200gms Besan (Thick)

100gm Raggi flour

100 gm Bajra flour

350 gms Desi ghee

300 gms Boora

5 gms Cardamom powder

10 gm Pista

10 gm Cashewnut

100 gms Mix millet

Method

Take an Iron kadhai, place it over medium flame and add ghee till it melts.

Add besan and cook for 5 minutes, till you achieve sandy texture, add ragi flour and Bajra flour thereafter and again cook for 15 minutes till brown colour is achieved.

Now, add boora and nuts, mix well.

Bring the mixture to handling temperature and start making laddu balls.

Roll the ladoo in multi-millet grain and serve.

Ancient Grain Upma

Ingredients

30ml coconut oil

5gms Mustard Seeds

10gms Curry leaves

2 whole dried red Kashmiri Chilli

10 Peeled and sliced Madras Shallots

1 Ginger chopped

50gms Jowar

50gms Bajra

50gms Nachni - FoxmilletI

15gms toasted cashew nuts

10gms Soaked Raisins

40gms Green peas

50gm Toasted, shredded and grated coconut

150ml coconut milk

Salt and sugar to taste

Method

Soak the millet in water overnight and boil till done

Heat oil in a kadhai, fry the chilli in it till it smoked, keep aside for garnishing

Temper the oil with mustard seeds and curry leaves, keep some of the curry leaves aside for garnish

Saute the shallots and ginger in the oil. Add the boiled jowar, bajra and nachni, give it a quick toss

Add in the shredded coconut and some of the cashew nuts and raisins. Add water and simmer

Add in the coconut milk and season with salt and sugar

Cover with a lid and cook on slow medium heat till just about done

Add in the green peas, cover and finish cooking

Serve in a bowl, garnished with the remaining shredded coconut, fried chilli, toasted cashews and curry leaves

Nachini Lavash by by Head Chef Rollin, Smoke House Deli

Ingredients

500gms Nachni flour

500gms Maida

20gms Salt

300gms Unsalted butter

400gms water

100gms flax seeds (To top)

Method

Put all dry ingredients in the dough kneader

Knead on low to medium for about for about 10 minutes, adding the water in as required

Rest the dough in the fridge for about 10-15 minutes

Portion out the dough and roll out to about 1.5MM thickness. Place on a baking tray.

Spray a thin layer of water and sprinkle flaxseed on top

Cut as per desired shape and size

Bake in a pre-heated oven at 170 degrees Celsius for 25 minutes

Remove from the oven, cool and enjoy with your favourite dips

