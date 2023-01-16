4 Millet Recipes That Are Delicious and Healthy

Millets are a group of small-seeded grasses that are grown for food and animal feed. They are considered to be drought-resistant and heat-tolerant crops, making them well-suited to regions with low rainfall and high temperatures. Some common types of millets include pearl millet, finger millet, foxtail millet, and proso millet. They are a good source of carbohydrates, dietary fibers, vitamins and minerals. They are also gluten-free and can be used as an alternative for people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance. With 2023 being the year of millets, let’s explore some innovative recipes using the grain.
Kale and Millet Soup by Head Chef Rollin, Smoke House Deli
Ingredients
30 ml Extra virgin olive oil
2 Sliced Garlic Cloves
1 Thinly sliced onion
15ml White Wine Optional
150gms Boiled Millet
50gms Boiled Red Rice
350ml Vegetable stock
50gms Kale washed and shredded
3gms Arrowroot powder
Few sprigs of basil, oregano and parsley
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
Heat oil in a heavy bottom pan
Saute the sliced onion and garlic, add the millet and rice
Deglaze with white wine, then add in the stock
Take the arrowroot in a bowl and mix with a little of the stock to make a slurry and add to the simmering soup
Add in the fresh herbs, adjust seasoning and serve hot
Millet Laddu recipe by Chef Vikash Anand, Sous Chef, The Ashok Hotel
Ingredients
200gms Besan (Thick)
100gm Raggi flour
100 gm Bajra flour
350 gms Desi ghee
300 gms Boora
5 gms Cardamom powder
10 gm Pista
10 gm Cashewnut
100 gms Mix millet
Method
Take an Iron kadhai, place it over medium flame and add ghee till it melts.
Add besan and cook for 5 minutes, till you achieve sandy texture, add ragi flour and Bajra flour thereafter and again cook for 15 minutes till brown colour is achieved.
Now, add boora and nuts, mix well.
Bring the mixture to handling temperature and start making laddu balls.
Roll the ladoo in multi-millet grain and serve.
Ancient Grain Upma
Ingredients
30ml coconut oil
5gms Mustard Seeds
10gms Curry leaves
2 whole dried red Kashmiri Chilli
10 Peeled and sliced Madras Shallots
1 Ginger chopped
50gms Jowar
50gms Bajra
50gms Nachni - FoxmilletI
15gms toasted cashew nuts
10gms Soaked Raisins
40gms Green peas
50gm Toasted, shredded and grated coconut
150ml coconut milk
Salt and sugar to taste
Method
Soak the millet in water overnight and boil till done
Heat oil in a kadhai, fry the chilli in it till it smoked, keep aside for garnishing
Temper the oil with mustard seeds and curry leaves, keep some of the curry leaves aside for garnish
Saute the shallots and ginger in the oil. Add the boiled jowar, bajra and nachni, give it a quick toss
Add in the shredded coconut and some of the cashew nuts and raisins. Add water and simmer
Add in the coconut milk and season with salt and sugar
Cover with a lid and cook on slow medium heat till just about done
Add in the green peas, cover and finish cooking
Serve in a bowl, garnished with the remaining shredded coconut, fried chilli, toasted cashews and curry leaves
Nachini Lavash by by Head Chef Rollin, Smoke House Deli
Ingredients
500gms Nachni flour
500gms Maida
20gms Salt
300gms Unsalted butter
400gms water
100gms flax seeds (To top)
Method
Put all dry ingredients in the dough kneader
Knead on low to medium for about for about 10 minutes, adding the water in as required
Rest the dough in the fridge for about 10-15 minutes
Portion out the dough and roll out to about 1.5MM thickness. Place on a baking tray.
Spray a thin layer of water and sprinkle flaxseed on top
Cut as per desired shape and size
Bake in a pre-heated oven at 170 degrees Celsius for 25 minutes
Remove from the oven, cool and enjoy with your favourite dips
Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here