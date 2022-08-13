4 Natural Remedies To Reduce Hair Fall

The humid weather and the moisture in the air during the monsoon season cause many problems for hair. During the rainy season hair fall generally increases. Due to the excessive humidity the scalp becomes oily and sticky, which is the major reason for hair fall.

Here we share a few natural remedies, which will help to reduce hair fall.

1. Hot oil massage: The first effective thing for hair is oil. So to prevent hair loss, take some oil in a bowl. Heat it up, and then massage your head with lukewarm oil. By doing this, the blood circulation level in your scalp will increase and the oil will enter the roots of the hair, which is very much necessary to reduce hair fall.

2. Fenugreek and Fennel Seeds Hair Pack: Fenugreek seeds and Fennel seeds both are very much useful for new hair growth. Now to make this hair mask first you need to soak them in water overnight. In the morning, grind it in a mixer. Then apply the mixture to your scalp and hair. Keep it for half an hour then clean the hair thoroughly. Try to do this remedy twice a week to get immediate results.

3. Herbal hair pack: To make this amazing hair remedy you need aloe vera, curry leaves, amla, fenugreek and hibiscus. Then grind it well in a mixer and make a paste. Then apply it thoroughly, keep it for 40 mins and wash it off. This mixture helps in keeping the hair healthy, and also maintains the pH balance. You need to apply this paste once a week to see the results.

Along with applying the home remedies, also pay attention to your lifestyle and diet. It is believed in Ayurveda that one needs to consume nutritious food and maintain a healthy lifestyle to reduce hair fall problems. Also, by including yoga and pranayama in daily life, hair fall issues can be controlled.

