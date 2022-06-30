4 Quick Home Remedies To Keep Skin Hydrated During Monsoon Season

Our skin has its requirements each season because of summer heat, winter dryness, or monsoon sticky weather. It is very important to take care of your skin or it may start to get flaky and full of acne and pimples.

Monsoon is beautiful weather in India, but if you don’t take care of your skin during monsoon, it may turn dry and lifeless. Signs of aging also appear sooner for most people who don’t take care of skin hydration. Here are a few natural ways to hydrate your skin during the monsoon season.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt is a great way to hydrate both yourself and your skin. Before bathing, rub cold yoghurt on your body. You can mix it with rose water too for extra nourishment. This will provide coolness to the skin and can also be of help for your skin tone.

Rose Water

Mix rose water and normal filtered water in a spray bottle and keep it in the fridge. Whenever you feel like your skin is drying, spray the liquid on your skin. For special nourishments mix a few drops of essential oil and a tablespoon of cucumber juice into the mixture.

Water-Based Moisturizer

Water-based moisturisers are perfect for oily-skinned individuals who do not like to use oil-based products on their skin. To make this, use one-third rose water with a vitamin E capsule in filtered water.

Cucumber Ice Cubes

The best home remedy is to make cucumber juice and freeze it into ice cubes. In case you have dry skin, mix honey but in case of oily skin, mix lemon juice. Gently apply it to your skin to keep it toned and refreshed.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

