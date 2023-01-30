The nip in the air is not going anywhere soon. The chill in the air calls for warm and comforting drinks. Nothing beats sipping on a warm cocktail after a long day in the cold. We bring you a collection of delicious and easy-to-make winter cocktails to warm you up from the inside out. From classic hot toddies to innovative twists on old favorites, there is something for everyone. So, grab a shaker, mix up a warm drink, and cozy up by the fire. Cheers!

Rum Old-Fashioned

Ingredients:

50 ml 1965 Premium XXX Rum

Few dashes of orange bitters

1 tbs of sugar syrup

Ice

Strip of orange peel to garnish

Preparations:

Step 1 – Put half the rum, the sugar syrup and bitters in a mixing glass. Add ice cubes and stir slowly until the outside of the glass feels cold.

Step 2 – Add rest of the rum and a few more ice cubes, then stir gently.

Step 3 – Garnish with the strip of orange peel and enjoy.

Hot Butter Rum

Ingredients

2 slice butter

1 tsp brown sugar

1 tsp Nutmeg

Vanilla extract

8 oz of 1965 Spirit of Victory Rum

Preparation:

Step 1 – In a glass, pour butter, sugar and nutmeg, whisk till it is mixed properly

Step 2 – Add vanilla extract and rum and mix it again

Step 3 – Your drink is ready to be served

Morpheus Royale

Ingredients

5 ounce Morpheus Brandy

1 cup black coffee

1 tsp brown sugar

Double cream

Coffee Beans

Preparation:

Step 1 – In 1 cup of hot black coffee, stir sugar and Morpheus Brandy

Step 2 – Gently pour cream on top of the coffee

Step 3 – Garnish it with coffee beans

Morpheus Lumumba

Ingredients:

5 ounces Morpheus Brandy

1-ounce chocolate milk

1 tsp cocoa powder

Chocolate shavings

Preparations:

Step 1 – Pour Morpheus Brandy and chocolate milk into a glass and mix it well

Step 2 – Add cocoa powder

Step 3 – Garnish with chocolate shavings

