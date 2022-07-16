4 simple tips for pet parents who work from home

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, people were forced to stay inside and work from their home premises. Nowadays, it has become a new normal. Working professionals have the opportunity to spend more time with loved ones while also meeting deadlines at work. Work from home has given the opportunity to pet parents to stay connected with their furry child. However, those who own a pet, have to take extra care of them while working from home. Here are some ways how to keep a balance between working from home and ensuring the good health of their pets:

Before you begin to work, exercise and feed your pet: Take your dog/cat on a morning walk, run or play with it. Exercise sessions will increase the chances that your dog will sleep and relax calmly during the day. Make sure to feed your pet adequately after the exercise session.

Advertisement

Make a routine: Create a schedule that allows you to devote time to both your furry buddy and your work. Set aside a fixed period of time to play, walk, feed, and cuddle. There will be days when you won’t be able to take time away from work, but that’s okay, just try to plan things so that your pet receives the attention and love it requires.

Give them toys to play with: Providing them with something to play with will keep them away from being bored. Many toys are available in stores these days to keep your pet engaged, and active, while you’re working.

Independent space for your pet: A little corner for your pet in your room can make a division between your workspace and your pet’s play area. Having an independent space will allow your pet to play or relax while being around you.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.