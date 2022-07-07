4 Simple Tips To Reduce Your Body Feeling Sluggish, Tired And Sleepy

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the fast pace of life, it is crucial to give utmost importance to one’s health. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, making certain lifestyle changes can help one to improve their deteriorating health issues. Do you often feel sluggish and sleepy all the time? Lovneet Batra has highlighted four changes that one can undergo to boost their energy levels in the easiest manner.

Fix your sleep quality

Fixing your sleep quality and pattern can majorly contribute to reducing fatigue. As per Batra, one must sleep at least seven hours a day. She stated, “The biggest and perhaps the most obvious reason you might be feeling tired is not getting enough sleep. Sleep deprivation impacts far more than how “awake" you feel and can affect your mood, memory, and cognitive performance. So, make sure that you clock in at least seven hours a day." Workout

Just working out daily is not enough, one must know what is the right workout regime for your body. She said, “Adding physical activity to your routine fights fatigue and increases your energy levels. Also, exercising can lead to higher brain dopamine levels, which helps elevate mood. But often our exercise program falls by the wayside to boredom, leaving you lethargic, hence always choose exercise/workout that suits the best for you and your body." Meditation

Meditation helps to create a space for escapism from busy life in a positive manner. Batra adds, “Constant distractions rob us of our mental energy. Meditation is hailed as an instant energy booster, it can help soothe anxiety and stress, calm the mind, and give you a better insight into your thoughts and feelings". Eat for Energy

The next best thing that one can do is to consume a balanced diet almost every day. Including food items that are rich in magnesium, B-vitamins, vitamin D, and iron can help you feel less sleep. The list of quality nutrients includes:

Magnesium (banana/pumpkin seeds) is one of the most abundant minerals in the body and is involved with muscle and nerve function, blood glucose control, and energy production.

B-vitamins (whole grains, leafy greens) help the body to use the energy-yielding nutrients for fuel, and without B-group vitamins the body lacks energy.

Vitamin D (mushrooms/egg yolk/sunlight) is vital for making our muscles work efficiently and boosting energy levels.

Iron (chana/amaranth/peanuts) Inadequate intake of iron can also result in fatigue because iron’s main role is to help your red blood cells transport oxygen throughout the body.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.