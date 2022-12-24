4 Spots In Delhi To Visit With Your Children Before The Year Ends

Christmas and New Year’s week is a great time for children to celebrate their winter holidays. Parents can make the year-end celebrations even more special by planning trips for their kids based on fun activities they can do at their travel destination.

One amazing city and Union territory that parents can and should visit with their children during the year-end holidays in Delhi. The national capital is one of the best places for children to enjoy with museums and theme parks.

Here are some of the most interesting spots in Delhi that children can enjoy visiting with their parents:

National Rail Museum:

The National Rail Museum is a great way for kids to learn while enjoying their time. The toy train rides that children love are a time when you as a parent can teach them important milestones in India’s rail history. The National Rail Museum is situated in ChanakyaPuri, and it remains close on Mondays. Explore the museum between 10AM and 5PM.

Adventure Island, Delhi:

Adventure Island is not only renowned across the nation but also abroad. Children love to spend their time there, but the place is a little costly with an entry fee of Rs 500 per person. Adventure Island is located in Rohini, and it is operational from 11AM to 7PM.

World Of Wonder

The World Of Wonder is one of the most renowned water parks in the country. Lots of adrenaline-filled water slides and rides to enjoy, this place is the best among the destinations mentioned to have fun with your children.

Garden of Five Senses

Garden of Five Senses Garden of Five Senses is counted among the famous tourist spots of Delhi. The beautiful view of the Garden of Five Senses located in Sayeed-ul-Ajaib; Delhi attracts a lot of children. What better way to end the year than a picnic with your family in a beautiful garden?

