4 Things Men Don't Want Women to Know

No woman in the world hasn’t questioned why men have to hide things! Well, men are as complex creatures as women. There are so many things that men do not talk about with honesty, and the worst thing is they think women don’t know about it. There is a book by Smith & Doe Staff named What Men Don’t Want Women To Know: The Secrets, The Lies, The Unspoken Truth so we can conclude that in fact there are things that men do not want women to know.

The list of things that men don’t tell women could be long enough, from using our fancy towels without telling us to keeping a tab on their ex’s feed. Well, let us tell you the 4 common things that almost every man hides from women.

>Your male best friend

No matter how much your boyfriend pretends to like your male best friend or your favourite office colleague but they secretly hate them. Men tend to get insecure, but they don’t want to show it and sometimes the insecurity can come from another man. It is okay to be protected of your lady but not possessive.

>The other women

We all have some long-lost crush, an ex, or someone we like but can’t have any relationship with, right? Men tend to show that their partner is the only girl in their life and do not find their best friend attractive at all. But it is okay to find someone attractive and still be loyal. Just talk about it boys, and be honest and loyal

>What they say and what they do

Men are quite complex themselves. There are times when they do not know what they want to do. They tend to make promises and big speeches about how they are going to be better and the best but still end up not putting the toilet seat down.

>Insecurities

Let’s talk about something very deep now. Since childhood, men are told to be strong and not show their emotions by society or else they would appear to be weak. This unfortunate thing has really affected the emotional and mental health of men. At times they do feel insecure, scared, tired, and lost but they don’t show it. Be it is your husband or your father, they all are hiding their issues. But it is high time to break these stereotypes and let everyone have a chance to be vulnerable.

