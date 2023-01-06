Home » News » Lifestyle » 4 Times Samantha Ruth Prabhu Proved She Is A Fitness Enthusiast

4 Times Samantha Ruth Prabhu Proved She Is A Fitness Enthusiast

Samantha Ruth Prabhu frequently updates her social media profile with shots of her working out in the gym. Here are a few of her posts that inspire us to work out hard

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 06, 2023, 12:27 IST

New Delhi, India

With her training routines, Samantha always motivates her followers and shows her love and commitment to wellness. (Images: Instagram)
With her training routines, Samantha always motivates her followers and shows her love and commitment to wellness. (Images: Instagram)

Samantha Akkineni is a fitness-oriented person. The actress always inspires her fans with her workout routines that reflect her passion and commitment to wellness. She knows how to keep up with a busy work life while also continuing to exercise. Samantha Ruth Prabhu keeps sharing glimpses of her gym activities with fans on social media. Here are some of her posts that give us major fitness goals.

In this workout video, Yashoda fame can be seen lifting weights and doing various other exercises. Weight lifting can be great exercise for muscles and good health. Lightweight or heavy weight lifting is done according to the body mass, but always do this exercise under the supervision of a fitness expert. By doing this, your metabolism can improve, and it can also help you a lot in fat loss.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

The Pushpa actress again took up the challenge and posted a video on her feed doing the exercise without equipment and machine. This non-equipment exercise takes a lot of effort. This exercise includes jumping jacks, squats, push-ups, or crunches. You can do all this at home without going to the gym.

Advertisement

In this video, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen doing a workout by lifting heavy weights, crunches, and leg squats. If you are looking for an easy way to lose weight, then squats and crunches can be very easy and effective exercises for this. This exercise affects the whole body. By doing squats, the strength of the body can be increased gradually. Also, it helps to strengthen the hips, hamstrings, and quadriceps. Doing the same crunches can make your core strong.

The Family Man 2 actress not only works out in the gym but also participates in outdoor activities with equal enthusiasm. Like in this video, she is seen riding a bicycle. Cycling is similar to aerobic exercise, which has many benefits. This reduces the risk of heart-related problems. Also, it helps in strengthening the lower part of the body i.e. thigh, calf, and legs. Apart from this, the muscles of the hand can also be strengthened.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: January 06, 2023, 12:27 IST
last updated: January 06, 2023, 12:27 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Esha Gupta Makes Jaws Drop In Shiny Silver Bralette And High-slit Skirt, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Rakul Preet Singh Looks Uber Chic In Pink Bodycon Dress, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Outfits In The Colour Pink