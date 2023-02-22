 4 Vitamins You Need For Healthy And Glowing Skin

Inner beauty comes from within, and taking care of our skin starts from the inside. To maintain healthy and glowing skin, it’s important to make sure we’re getting the vitamins we need in our diets. A healthy diet has a significant impact on the appearance of your skin, and adding specific vitamins to your diet can have a dramatic effect on how your skin looks and feels.

Several vitamins can be applied directly to the skin with creams and serums, but when you eat them or take them as supplements, they can help your whole body, not just your face. By adding vitamins to your diet, you can improve the texture and appearance of your skin.

Here are four essential vitamins to help keep your skin looking its best: Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Biotin.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is commonly referred to as the “sunshine vitamin" since our bodies create it when exposed to sunlight. Sun exposure, on the other hand, causes skin problems such as premature aging, sunspots, and an increased risk of skin cancer. So, what is the best way to get enough vitamin D? Vitamin D is a fat-soluble hormone found in fatty fish and dairy products, and its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory characteristics make it an excellent treatment for acne and red, irritated skin.

Dr Yogini Patil, BAMS & nutritionist, LivLong says, “Vitamin D helps to repair skin damage and prevent infections caused by skin injuries. Psoriasis symptoms such as itchy and flaky skin can be relieved with topical treatment." She further added that vitamin D has powerful anti-inflammatory properties that can be used to treat burns, skin damage, and even stretch marks. Calcitriol, the active form of vitamin D, aids in skin cell growth, repair, and metabolism. It strengthens the skin’s immune system and aids in the removal of free radicals, which cause premature aging.

Vitamin C

Citrus fruits like oranges, limes, and lemons are rich in vitamin C, which also plays an important role in skin health. By providing a vital ingredient for the production of calcitriol, citrus foods allow the body to reap the benefits of this important hormone. Also, many dermatologists and skin health experts believe that high-potency vitamin C is one of the most effective things one can use, as the holy grail vitamin protects the skin from free radicals produced by environmental aggressors such as pollution, UV radiation, smoke, and metals.

Kamayani Naresh, health expert and founder, Zyropathy, says, “Vitamin C and Biotin stimulate collagen synthesis, which is great for anti-aging. Collagen diminishes the look of sagging or flaccid skin, as well as fine lines and wrinkles. Vitamin C and Biotin are beneficial for more than simply beautiful skin; they can be used daily for a bright and glowing effect on the skin."

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory that can be put on the skin, taken as a supplement, or found in foods. It can be found in a variety of different nuts, fruits, and vegetables, including hazelnuts, pine nuts, peanuts, avocados, and mangoes. Vitamin E helps to protect the skin from sun damage, boosts the production of collagen and elastin, and encourages cell renewal.

Vitamin A

Vitamin A is another essential antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrient for healthy skin, helping to reduce wrinkles, acne, and other signs of premature aging. It is found in carrots, leafy greens, and melons, and it makes your skin less sensitive to sunlight. You’ll also find it in vegetables and tubers, including carrots, cantaloupes, squash, pumpkins, and sweet potatoes. Therefore, vitamin A is a potent antioxidant that can slow cognitive loss, according to research. It also protects your skin from the sun.

The vitamins you consume through your diet are equally important, if not more so, than the lotions and serums you use on your face. With a vitamin-rich diet, not only will your skin glow from head to toe, but you will also experience additional health benefits.

