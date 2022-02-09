4 Ways In Which 5G Can Bring Revolution In The Farming Sector

With the advent of 5G technology and a rapid increase in the adoption of digital services and advanced technology, it is likely that we might witness a technological revolution in the near future where everything would become smart. Besides giving astonishing internet speed, 5G can also open new avenues in businesses and other fields.

Technology has already seeped into our lives from all angles. Now, one can connect through video conferencing with just a touch of a button. The use of artificial intelligence has also become common in many industries.

However, crucial industries like agriculture are still somewhat untouched by the game-changing abilities of technology. In the farming sector, people still prefer the conventional way of carrying out the activities and rely on outdated tools. However, experts believe that merging 5G technology with conventional farming techniques can prove to be a revolutionary step in the agriculture sector.

Reportedly, even the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Ministry of Communications are exploring the use of 5G in agriculture and have planned to engage with telecom operators for the same.

Let us have a look at some of the use-cases of 5G in the agriculture sector which might potentially transform the industry completely.

>Smart irrigation

Irrigation is one of the most vital aspects of farming as crops rely on irrigation for their water needs. Apart from the amount of water that is needed for a healthy harvest, timing also plays an important role. With the use of 5G technology, farmers can carry out more effective irrigation. One can use soil probes that are buried under the soil and can be connected through 5G-connectivity. These devices have the ability to capture data such as moisture content, soil patterns and salinity which in turn gives the farmer an insight into the health of his crops. >AI-powered machines

Smart farming also involves enhancing the capabilities of conventional farming machines. Farmers can connect their various machines through 5G and can get real-time data about their positioning and function. Artificial Intelligence also allows these machines to make appropriate decisions when needed without having to be operated by a person at all times. >Applications

Making use of agriculture-oriented applications can prove to be highly efficient and effective for farmers. 5G-enabled applications on smartphones can provide real-time data to farmers about weather conditions, rainfall, and other vital data related to the sector. Applications will also keep the farmers up to date with the agriculture market and they can easily know about the current prices of seeds, pesticides and even the market value of their produce. >Livestock management

5G technology can also bring revolution in cattle farming where farmers can monitor the health of their cattle and can also track their activities through geo-location. The technology will provide farmers with crucial data about their cattle such as their food intake, fertility and other activities. This will lead to better management and planning in cattle farming and will significantly help the farmers indulged in the sector.

