4 Ways To Create A Cosy Christmas Vibe With Winter Rugs

Is it only us, or does the excitement of ornamenting the house around Christmas thrill you the same way? Everything seems to be set in place, from lights, stockings, and wreaths to stars, but what if we tell you that you are missing out on something? Yes, you probably are. A rug, as where else would Santa put the gifts?

Whether you’re redecorating your house for the first time or are just looking to revamp your home, a rug is an ideal method to make your space look beautiful. Rugs define and separate the rooms, and connect all the components of the room. Along with the well-known traditional rugs, you may also select from a variety of modern, abstract, geometric, and solid-coloured carpets. The options are genuinely limitless.

As the temperature begins dropping, making our nook winter-prepared tops the daily agenda. “The best way to keep warm and update your winter decor for Christmas at the same time is to flip the linen cushion covers and throws over and cover the bare floors with rugs and dhurries made of heavy fabrics like velvet, chenille, corduroy, or tweed," says Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO, Saraf Furniture. Additionally, the dim rug adds a moody element to the room. Rooms can be revived quickly with rugs. Dhurries with traditional designs are an alternative. Rugs and dhurries are frequently the unsung heroes of home decor. They soften the appearance, absorb noise, and are excellent internal insulators.

Characterized by brightly-hued geometric shapes and pileless textures, kilims were traditionally produced in countries of the former Persian Empire. Featuring eye-catching indigenous tribal patterns and vibrant colour combinations, the Nuray collection from Jaipur Rugs is meticulously hand-woven from 100% wool. Merging decor trends and the finest traditions of nomadic people, it is ready to become a part of your home for generations.

Sejal Parikh, Interior Designer, WoodenStreet shares ways to decorate rugs:

Adorn the Christmas Tree with a Rug

A star under the Christmas tree fascinates you? Embrace the Christmas tree and set the trend by placing a round rug with designs like snowflakes, stars and a mix of all the traditional colours related to this festive season.

Add a fiery rug at the fireplace

A fireplace best describes Christmas, and it goes finest in the hall next to a decorated tree, but why leave it as it is when you can bombard it with some festive colours, sparkling gold or silver with a tint of solid red or green shade? Get a rug filled with glowing textures as an addition to complete the overall look.

Bring More Warmth to the Supper

The festive season is all yours, but remember to celebrate it in style! In the polaroid’s of Christmas remembering’s, rugs play a significant role because of their perfect contrast with the decoration. The dining area is ideal for adding a full-size rug, some inches more than the dining itself. It will add festive glam to the space while uplifting warmth and welcome.

Jingle The Theme of your Porch

Entryway takes up all the attention, so why not take forward a Christmas transition? With some minimalist thematic rugs in the foundation of some radiant colours, one can start the winter Christmas extravaganza with a rug on the porch.

