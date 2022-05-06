4 Ways to Deal With Rebellious Teenagers

Dealing with rebellious teenagers can be quite an uphill task. A rebellious teenager can experience certain extreme emotions that are difficult to manage. Managing those rebellious teenagers can be emotionally exhausting. Hence, you should realise that everything can’t be changed overnight. Still, some careful measures can be taken to bring about a change.

Stay calm and relaxed

While dealing with rebellious teenagers, many parents resort to losing their calm and shouting, thinking them to be disrespectful. Many times, teenagers are not being disrespectful, the only thing is that they are not able to properly express themselves. At this moment, instead of understanding the situation, shouting at teenagers or beating them is the most wrong step you could take. Stay calm to deal with the situation in a more mature way.

Point out the positives

No matter how rebellious someone is, they wish to be loved. Pointing out negatives in their behaviour can demotivate them. They will feel discouraged and it makes situations more complicated to deal with. Point out the positives in their behaviour. This will boost their confidence.

Decide appropriate rules

Lenient behaviour beyond a certain limit is also not healthy. If you feel the requirement for writing down certain rules that should be followed in the house no matter what, do that. Don’t be afraid of hurting your teenager’s feelings. This can be quite a difficult task with a rebellious teenager but it needs to be done. He or she may depict adult-like behaviour but parents have more life experiences.

Seek counselling

Seeking counselling for mental health has been deeply stigmatised in our society but it is essential for better results. There are certain emotions like anxiety and depression that can only be treated by certified medical professionals. In this process, a rebellious teenager will be able to vent his emotions. It will ease him or her from enormous amounts of pressure he or she might be otherwise dealing with.

