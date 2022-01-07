4 Ways to Ensure Your Hair Colour Lasts Longer

Getting a hair colour done is something in vogue. We no longer live in a time when only people of a certain age use hair colour. Today, from an 18-year-old to a 60-year-old, everyone loves experimenting with their hair. However, only a few succeed in making sure that their colour lasts longer. Here’s how you do it.

>Avoid using shampoo for 3-4 days after hair colour:

Using shampoo within a day or two of getting your hair colour will reduce its effect. It is advised not to use shampoo for at least three-four days after hair colour.

>Selection of shampoo

Shampoos are meant to smoothen and brighten your hair. However, the wrong shampoo may also cause hair problems. And therefore, always use sulphate free shampoo which increases the age of artificial colour.

>Use filter water to wash hair:

After getting your hair coloured from a beauty salon, wash it with filtered water instead of normal water. The filtered water helps the colour stay longer. The presence of chlorine and chemicals in normal tap water reduces the impact of hair colour.

>Avoid using hot water to wash hair:

For hair colour to last longer, avoid using hot water to wash your hair. Hot water sucks the moisture from your hair, turning them dry.

