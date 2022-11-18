4 Ways to Politely Decline a Date When You're Not Interested

When someone — a tinder match or anyone else — asks you out and you are not interested, it can be a tricky situation. Unlike films, going out on a date with someone is not always a flattering experience. You can try to soften the rejection, but if you are overly gentle, it can generate ambiguity and confusion. The best way to politely decline a date is direct while remaining respectful.

Be honest and direct: There is nothing as good as being honest if you don’t wish to hurt someone. If you don’t feel a connection with the other person, it is not good to keep dragging things. Keep in mind not to agree on a date out of pity which can be a waste of time for both of you.

Don’t be apologetic: There is no need to be sorry towards the other person. Just contemplate for a minute. What do you need to be sorry for? Being apologetic implies that you have done something wrong. Rejecting a date with a person you don’t feel is on the same page isn’t some kind of crime for which there should be apologies.

Explain that the timing for a date is not right: So many of us have seen so much and there are times in life when we need time to take care of ourselves. We also need to rethink the situations that went wrong and had an impact on our lives. Explain to the other person that you are not emotionally ready for the date.

Be kind: Asking someone out on a date takes a lot of courage. Adopt friendly and kind body language which shows that you respect the other person. Even though you don’t wish to pursue a relationship with them, do not stop being respectful. Thank them for the offer when you decline.

