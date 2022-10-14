4 Yoga Asanas To Help You Improve Your Memory

Along with keeping us physically healthy and flexible, Yoga also helps us stay mentally fit. The brain is arguably the most important internal organ in the body. The reason is that the brain is responsible for carrying out all the functionalities of other internal organs in proper order.

The nervous system is managed by our brain and the nerve endings are responsible for the communication of electric signals so that our organs and senses can continue to function well.

If our brain faces any health condition, we might be left impaired in some way for the rest of our lives. Brain damage is something that happens permanently and cannot be fixed. Yoga asanas are one of the best ways to keep your brain healthy through physical efforts.

Advertisement

Here are some yoga asanas that can help boost your memory and relieve you of stress:

Vajrasana:

Kneel on the mat with your back straight and keep your hands on your knees. Take a long breath and hold it in for a few seconds before breathing out. Do this every day after eating food to reap maximum benefits. Performing this asana ensures that your digestive system functions well and blood circulation increases. It also helps you feel mentally calm.

Top showsha video

Paschimottanasana:

Performing this asana helps reduce anxiety and fatigue. To do this asana, open the legs straight ahead without bending your knee, bend forward with your torso and touch the nose and the knee. Your body stretches with this asana, and you feel relaxed. The mind becomes calm and mental prowess increases on performing this.

Padmasana:

Also known as the lotus posture, this asana helps you to meditate. If you wake up early in the morning and do this yoga for 5 minutes at an empty pace and in silence, you feel mentally peaceful, and it strengthens your memory power.

Halasana:

Halasana not only increases the working capacity of the brain but also activates your brain cells. Its regular practice helps the brain to work actively. To perform this, lie down on your back and raise your legs at an angle of 90 degrees while supporting your back with your hands. Now slowly touch the ground by taking your feet behind the head.

Shirshasana:

If you are feeling mentally tired then you should perform Shirshasana to feel better. In the asana, the head of a person rests on the ground and his legs are straight up towards the sky. This asana is very beneficial for activating the mind as the blood flows directly to the brain.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here