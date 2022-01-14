40% Cancers Preventable; Bringing These 2 Lifestyle Changes Must: Research

Research shows that the survival rate of cancer patients in the United Kingdom has increased significantly. In fact, in the last 4 decades, it has doubled. More than half of cancer patients have lived for more than 10 years, the research shows.

According to Dr Jody Moffat, head of the UK’s Strategic Evidence and Early Diagnosis Program for Cancer Research, if people live longer, the risk of getting cancer will also be higher, but there are many things one can do to prevent cancer from developing.

Dr Jody says that more than 40 percent of cancers are preventable, and there are two ways in which its risk can be reduced. He says that about 40 percent of cancers are caused by our lifestyle, and if one changes their way of living, cancers can be prevented.

According to Dr Moffat, the second important reason is weight. If our body weight is kept under control, cancer may also remain under control. Now, if it has become a compulsion to stay at home because of the pandemic, we can keep the weight balanced by controlling or changing food and drink. For this, it is important to eat more and more fruits and green vegetables. Besides, eat light items that are low in calories and high in fibre.

The benefits of exercise cannot be overlooked in any condition. Breast and colon cancer can be controlled by balancing physical activities. Adults should do 150 minutes of light exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise a week.

Additionally, the consumption of alcohol and sunlight is also bad, according to the NHS. Staying less in sunlight and reducing alcohol consumption can also prevent cancer. The risk of skin cancer can be avoided by protecting yourself from it by applying sunscreen. Similarly, alcohol also increases the risk of cancer and one should control his/her liquor intake.

