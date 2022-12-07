5 Alternatives to Soda Drinks for Your Child's Good Health

What do your kids drink? While getting your child to eat nutritious food, it is equally important to ensure that they consume healthy drinks. Drinks that contain nutrition, and proteins, and have low calories are considered healthy for your child’s health.

Make your child understand the negative effects of soda intake and how it affects their health. Soda contains about 10 teaspoons of sugar, 150 calories, and around 30 to 55 mg of caffeine which leads to several problems and makes your child unhealthy. Hence, below we have mentioned plenty of healthier options for your child to sip on to help cut sugar.

Coconut water

Coconut water is one of the most healthy and refreshing drinks containing an unsweetened natural source of vitamins and minerals. This drink is a much better choice if compared to sugary soda. Being a good source of vitamins, coconut water helps your child stay hydrated while being low in calories and free of fats.

Have a cup of coffee

If your child loves to drink coffee then it is good news for them. Drinking coffee in moderation can prove to be beneficial for your child’s health. Coffee protects against oxidative stress and also helps in increasing alertness which is essential to keep your child active throughout the day.

Fruit-infused water

Fruit-infused water is a great addition to your kid’s dieting routine. Add slices of their favourite fruits to the water for a perfect soda substitute. This is one of the refreshing drinks that will satisfy your taste buds surely. Chop your favourite fruits such as lemon, blackberry, strawberry, cucumber slices, kiwi, berries and more and let them steep for at least four hours. This will cut your sugar while helping you stay hydrated throughout the day.

Iced Tea

Ice tea is one of the best alternatives to soft drinks. Unsweetened iced tea provides antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties which will keep your child healthy and strong. If your child wants some sweetness then try replacing sugar with honey.

Cup of hot tea

Yes, you heard it right. A cup of hot tea is better than consuming soda which contains high calories. This calorie-free beverage is naturally high in antioxidants. Hot tea has several types including green tea, peppermint, chamomile, and chai. Moreover, it supports your digestive system and boosts your immunity.

