5 Amazing Benefits of Coconut Water That One Must Know

The next time you want to quench your thirst, opt for coconut water instead of the sugar-added beverage. Coconut water is packed with vitamins and minerals. An average green coconut provides about 1-1.5 cups of coconut water. It is rich in various minerals and electrolytes like potassium, magnesium and calcium. Coconut water offers several health benefits, check out some of them here:

1. Energy booster

Coconut water is great during and after the workout. It is rich in minerals, antioxidants and electrolytes that help to boost energy levels instantly. It may also prevent dehydration and fatigue. It is a better alternative than energy booster drinks.

2. No Sugary juices

Sugar juices are high in calories, sugar and carbs. Coconut water is mildly sweet and nutty in flavour. It makes a better choice for people who are diabetic or for those who want to reduce their sugar intake from their diet.

3. Cures hangover

A little too much in a happy hour can leave you foggy and dehydrated the next day. Coconut water helps to replenish those electrolytes that drinking alcohol may have depleted and can be a great thirst quencher.

4. Gives glowing skin

Who doesn’t love healthy glowing skin? Lack of proper hydration can lead to dry and even flaky skin. Coconut water has antioxidant properties which help to keep the skin firm and glowing.

5. Kidney stone prevention

According to Cleveland Clinic, Dietitian Maxine Smith stated that drinking water can offer some relief. She also that if your physician recommends you get more potassium into your diet, coconut water can be beneficial.

