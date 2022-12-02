5 Amazing Benefits of Eating Apples during Winters

They say “an apple a day keeps the doctors away." And, most people agree. Apples are known for their high nutritional and health advantages, which is why they have also known as the nutritional powerhouse. Apples have a juicy flavour and are high in dietary fibre pectin, which is known for boosting metabolism, maintaining heart health and regulating blood sugar spikes.

Apples are loaded with polyphenols and antioxidants. And their crunchy and sweet flavour makes them the best solitary snack in between a tough schedule. Today, we are discussing the health benefits of consuming apples during winter. Scroll down to check them out.

Nutritional Benefits

A single apple weighing approximately 100 g contains 51 kcal/215 KJ, 0.5g fat, 0.6g protein, 2.5g fibre, 11.6g carbohydrates, 100 mg potassium and 6 mg vitamin C.

Health Benefits

Improves Digestion

The fibre pectin present in apples has multiple benefits. The soluble fibre is excellent for digestion. It functions by absorbing water from the intestines and creating a gel. This slows digestion and pushes stool through. Plus, it contains malic acid, which is also good for digestion.

Lowers the Cholesterol

The Natural fibre, pectin, is known to be super healthy for lowering cholesterol. A study by the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics shows that consuming just 75g of dried apple can help reduce the cholesterol level, especially in postmenopausal women.

Protect against Diabetes

Because of the fibre content in apples, they are low on the glycaemic mix, which, along with high flavonoid content, highly benefits in improving insulin sensitivity, managing weight and preventing diabetes.

Prevent heart diseases

Being rich in polyphenols, a protective plant compound, mainly a flavonoid called quercetin. And its high level helps in reducing the risks of various chronic and heart diseases.

Prevent obesity

Apple’s pectin extraction helps regulate the gut microbiome, a beneficial gut bacteria. This further helps in preventing obesity and other inflammatory disorders.

