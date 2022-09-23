5 Amazing Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Hair Fall

Hair fall is a common problem in contemporary times. It occurs due to hard water, pollution, excessive use of chemicals and lack of nutrients in the food. Hair is very delicate and needs special care and attention. Not a lot of people know that fenugreek seeds can help one with hair-related problems. Fenugreek seeds are extremely beneficial to achieve healthy hair as they help in regrowth and also clean the scalp. So let us know how they can be used to prevent hair fall.

1. Amla Powder and Fenugreek Paste:

Ingredients:

· Castor Oil - 2 tbsp

· Fenugreek Paste - 3 tbsp

· Amla Powder - 1 tbsp

Procedure:

Mix all these ingredients in a bowl and apply them to the scalp. Leave this paste for an hour. After one hour, wash the hair with organic shampoo. Apply this mask twice a week for the best results.

2. Fenugreek and Curry Leaves Oil:

Ingredients:

· Fenugreek seeds - 3 tbsp

· Curry leaves - 25 to 30

· coconut oil - 4 to 5 tbsp

Procedure:

Heat some oil in a pan on low flame. After 2 minutes, add fenugreek seeds and curry leaves to it. Cook them for 10 minutes and let the mixture cool down. After this, filter the oil and store it in a glass bottle. Apply it twice a week on the scalp and to your hair. Keep the hair wrapped with a hot towel for 45 minutes. Then wash it off with a herbal shampoo.

3. Banana and Fenugreek Pack:

Ingredients:

· Ripe banana - 1

· Fenugreek seeds - 3 tbsp

· Organic honey - 1 tbsp

Procedure:

Soak fenugreek seeds in some water overnight. Then mix banana and fenugreek in a mixer and make a paste of it. Apply the paste to your hair and leave it for an hour. Then wash with a mild shampoo.

4. Fenugreek and Sesame Oil Pack:

Ingredients:

· Few chopped mint leaves

· Sesame oil - 5 tbsp

· Fenugreek seeds - 3 tbsp

Procedure:

Heat some oil in a bowl and then add mint leaves and fenugreek seeds to it. When it starts crackling, take it off the gas burner and let it cool down. Filter the oil and apply it to the hair and scalp. This oil not only reduces hair fall but also helps get rid of infections and bacteria. Apply it to the hair once a week.

5. Lemon and Fenugreek Paste:

Ingredients:

· Fenugreek seeds - 3 tbsp

· Lemon juice - 4 tbsp

Procedure:

Soak fenugreek seeds in cold water overnight. Prepare a paste of fenugreek seeds in the morning and mix lemon in it. Apply it to the scalp and leave it for 45 minutes. Then wash it off with cold water. Apply this mask at least once a week.

