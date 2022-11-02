5 Amazing Ways To Protect Your Skin From Air Pollution

Air pollution has become a rising concern for countries around the world in recent times. It is extremely bad for our lungs, and it also severely affects our skin. Due to air pollution, the skin starts to lose its moisture and it becomes vulnerable to diseases like rosacea and eczema.

Air pollution can also cause problems like dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles on the face. So, if you are worried about your skin, then you can follow these tips to protect it from the harmful effects of air pollution:

1. Stay hydrated: To protect your skin from air pollution, it is important to keep it hydrated. So, try to drink at least 3 litres of water every day. By drinking water, the skin cells in your body can function smoothly and the dead skin cells can also recover quickly. Drinking enough water is not only beneficial for the skin but also good for overall health.

2. Try homemade masks and scrubs: To prevent the skin from air pollution and keep its glow intact, you can make homemade masks and scrubs using papaya, coffee, banana, and milk. They can not only protect the skin from air pollution but also help in making it glow.

3. Wear a mask: Smoke from vehicles and factories is one of the main causes of air pollution. So, to protect your skin, you must take necessary precautions before heading out of the house. Try to wear full sleeves clothes and cover your face with masks while stepping out.

4. Use facial oils: Instead of using a moisturiser, try to use facial oil while going out as it is more beneficial to the skin. A facial oil acts as a barrier, which does not allow pollutants to penetrate the skin. Therefore, once you clean your face, it is important to apply good facial oil as it helps to moisturise your skin and protect it from the harmful effects of air pollution.

5. Avoid smoking: The smoke from tobacco products produces fine particulate matter, which is one of the most dangerous elements of air pollution for one’s health. Smoking also has a bad effect on the blood vessels, causing wrinkles on the face. Thus, if you are addicted to smoking, then it’s about time you give quitting it a thought.

