5 Ayurvedic Masks That Will Help You Maintain Your Glow In Winter

Winter calls for extra attention to one’s skin. Everyone wants their skin to look spotless and glowing in every season. But, the winter season makes the skin look dry and dull. To protect the skin from dryness and dullness, people often turn to skincare products available in the market. However, if you don’t want to burn a hole in your pocket by purchasing those products, then you can make some natural face masks at home to get back your lost glow in winter. These five ayurvedic masks will help you take care of your skin in this season:

1. Honey And Lemon Mask: Lemon helps restore the radiance of the skin and gives the face a glowing appearance. To achieve greater results, prepare a mask using rose water in addition to lemon and honey. Apply the mask and keep it on for ten minutes. Then rinse it with warm water. Lemon contains citric acid, which makes the skin shine by eliminating dead skin cells.

2. Aloe Vera And Rose Water Mask: Aloe vera is known for its ability to moisturise dry skin. So, using an aloe vera and rose water mask during winter can help overcome the impact of sunburns. This mask also boasts anti-ageing properties.

3. Turmeric Sandalwood Mask: Make a mask with turmeric and sandalwood, apply it to the face, leave it on for a few minutes and rinse it using warm water. Sandalwood moisturises the skin and also helps prevent acne. Turmeric, on the other hand, has antibacterial and antioxidant properties that nourish and brighten the face.

4. Neem Face Mask: Neem is said to have antibacterial properties. It helps prevent skin infections and nourishes the skin. It also contains antiseptic and anti-fungal properties that not only brighten the skin but also remove blemishes, acne, and the effects of ageing. You can use neem in many ways. You can either bathe with neem water or can mix rose water with it and apply the mask to your face.

5. Tulsi Face Pack: The tulsi plant is found in most households. Tulsi contains anti-ageing and antibacterial ingredients that naturally brighten the face. To make this mask, mash tulsi leaves and mix them with a little rose water and turmeric. Now, apply this paste to your face, let it dry, and wash it off with lukewarm water after 30 minutes. This will hydrate the skin and will also give it a smooth texture.

