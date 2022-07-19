5 banana recipes you can enjoy this monsoon

Banana is the most common fruit not only in India but in many other countries as well. Bananas are incredibly healthy, delicious, and one of the most inexpensive fresh fruits one can buy. Famous singers like Adele and Katy Perry have bananas as one of their backstage demands when performing.

Bananas are packed with amino acids, vitamins B6, C, fibre, potassium, and magnesium which are beneficial for health. It strengthens the immune system and reduces the risk of strokes. For this, bananas are called superfoods.

Here are some banana dishes you can enjoy this monsoon -

A nutty banana cake with yummy cream cheese frosting is a perfect answer to your sweet cravings.

With bananas, flour, milk and eggs you can prepare Banana Pancake which is not only delicious but also healthy! Garnish the pancakes with maple syrup or chocolate sauce.

If you like to bake your bread at home, give it a twist by adding some bananas. You can use Nutella spread on your bread slice and just give in to the magic.

Banana Choc Chip Cookies are delicious soft cookies that will satiate your hunger.

Saving the best for the last! The classic quintessential South Indian savoury, Banana chips are a must try.

As per Ayurveda, this fruit is versatile and can be relished in all seasons. But eating bananas at the wrong time can have adverse health effects.

Do’s and Don’ts for Bananas:

If you suffer from indigestion, cold cough, phlegm and asthma, you should avoid consuming it during the monsoon and at night. It may worsen the Kapha dosha and cause mucus to form in the body.

Eat bananas during the daytime to give the body enough time to digest them.

Do consume water immediately after eating a banana.

Do not eat bananas on an empty stomach. This increases the risk of acid reflux due to the presence of vitamin C.

