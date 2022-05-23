5 Benefits of Applying Litchi Mask to Your Hair

Fruits of all kinds go hand in hand with summers. And, one such fruit is litchi. Besides being delicious, the fruit has numerous surprising beauty benefits. Among many health benefits, litchi is good for the health of your hair. A litchi hair mask might be the solution to a lot of your hair problems

Here’s how you prepare it:

Peel 7-8 litchis and separate the seeds, take out the juice, add 2Q spoons of aloe vera gel to it and mix everything well. Now, apply this mixture to hair and scalp. After lightly massaging the scalp for 2-3 minutes, leave it to dry. After 1 hour, wash your hair with a chemical-free mild shampoo.

Benefits of applying a litchi hair mask.

Cleaning of hair

Litchi hair mask works wonders and repairs damaged hair as it makes the scalp dirt free.

Faster hair growth

Litchi provides necessary nourishment to the hair, which makes it grow faster.

Makes hair dense

Along with promoting growth, it is an effective recipe for thick hair. By including a litchi hair mask in your regular hair care routine, you can make your hair look longer and thicker.

Prevent hair breakage

Suffering from hair breakage? The litchi hair mask is the solution. Yes, the litchi hair mask helps control hair fall by making your roots.

The secret of soft and shiny hair:

Litchi acts as a natural conditioner for hair, especially in summer. The litchi hair mask gets rid of the dryness and makes your hair look soft naturally. In addition, many nutrients, including vitamins, present in litchi help make hair shiny by giving natural colour.

