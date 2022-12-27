5 Benefits of Drinking Parsley Tea; Know Its Recipe

Now that winter has arrived, drinking hot tea while curled up in your cosy blankets is likely the first thought that crosses your mind when you wake up. But you have often heard that drinking too much tea can harm your health.

However, today we are going to inform you about the Parsley Tea recipe, which you can consume daily without worrying about its consequences. As Parsley tea is rich in several nutrients and antioxidants it can be a great addition to a well-balanced diet. Below, we have mentioned its significant benefits and the recipe which will keep you fit and healthy.

How to Make Parsley Tea? Here is the Recipe

To make Parsley Tea, take a ratio of 1 teaspoon of dried parsley leaves to 1 tablespoon of fresh leaves. Then, boil a cup of water in a teapot. Add the chopped dry parsley leaves to boiling water. Now, add one spoonful of honey and a few drops of lemon juice for the flavour. Your Parsley Tea is ready to be served.

Take a look at the benefits of drinking Parsley Tea:

Improves blood circulation

Parsley tea is rich in iron and thus it helps improve blood circulation and reduce the risk of anaemia. The folic acid in parsley also helps to maintain healthy blood vessels by preventing the effects of homocysteine, which can damage blood vessels and harm heart health.

Strengthen the immune system

Parsley Tea helps strengthen your immune system. It contains vitamin C and Vitamin A which are considered extremely beneficial for your health. Additionally, it aids in the formation of leukocytes, which boosts immunity. The antibacterial and antifungal properties present in Parsley help one to fight against bacterial and fungal infections.

Promote bone health

Parsley contains Vitamin K, which increases osteoblast activity, and helps in the formation of bone. It can also promote better calcium adherence to the bones and teeth, reducing osteoporosis. Parsley Tea is also in charge of activating several proteins that boost bone density.

Prevents cancer and Chronic Illness

Antioxidants, flavonoids, and carotenoids, which protect cells from oxidative stress and free radical damage, are found in parsley. Flavonoids have been linked to a decreased risk of obesity and colon cancer. Lutein is one of the carotenoids that can slow the proliferation of cancer cells in breast cancer.

