5 Benefits of Sandalwood Oil and Why You Must Add it to Your Diet

Sandalwood oil is also known as Chandan oil, and it offers a plethora of health benefits. It contains antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, and anti-proliferative properties that make it beneficial for various uses ranging from aromatherapy beauty and beauty rituals to medical conditions.

Sandalwood oil is known to be extracted from the wood and roots of the Santalum album or the East Indian sandalwood tree. From treating your skin to promoting your internal health, it is beneficial for a variety of reasons. Below, we have mentioned 5 major benefits of Sandalwood oil which everyone must be aware of.

Reduce stomach pain and boost the digestive system:

Sandalwood oil has been used extensively to boost the digestive system. It contains essential properties which help to treat nausea and abdominal pain. Having potent antiviral and antibacterial properties, Sandalwood oil helps fight gastrointestinal disorders and ulcers. Being a natural relaxant, sandalwood essential oil causes relaxation in the intestines and abdominal muscles, aiding the removal of gases.

Reduces Anxiety:

Research suggests that the sandalwood tree is considered beneficial for reducing anxiety. Sandalwood trees have a rich woody and earthy scent which helps in keeping you relaxed and calm. Use aromatherapy with sandalwood oil to promote calmness, lower stress, and improve sleep quality.

Lower blood pressure:

Patients with hypertension can take sandalwood essential oil together with milk or simply water to lower their blood pressure. When applied topically to numerous body parts, the sandalwood paste has the same effect. The presence of a hypotensive agent in sandalwood oil aids in reducing your blood pressure.

Treats cough and flu:

As an expectorant, sandalwood essential oil is very useful for treating coughs. Additionally, it combats the viral infections that give rise to coughing, colds, flu, mumps, and other illnesses. Due to its antiphlogistic effects, sandalwood oil also helps in reducing inflammation brought on by viral infections and fever.

Treat acne and pimples:

Sandalwood entails anti-inflammatory and skin-clearing properties which help in reducing acne and pimples further providing a supple and smooth skin texture. When applied in the right quantity and at the right interval of time, sandalwood oil proves to become beneficial for your skin and protects wounds, sores, boils, and pimples from becoming septic.

