5 Benefits Of Walnut Shell You Didn't Know About

Best for human skin

Walnut shells are extremely beneficial for human skin. For this reason, they are used a lot in cosmetics. Walnut shells can solve many purposes like getting rid of acne, regaining skin’s lost youthfulness etc. To use Walnut shells for skin, the wet or dry walnut shell should be boiled for 10 minutes in water. After that, it should be applied to the skin.

Heals the digestive system

Boil the Walnut shells and then consume the water. It can smoothen bowel movements. Walnut shells are also extremely beneficial in increasing metabolism and weight loss.

Essential for oral hygiene

Oral hygiene is an essential part of human health. Good oral hygiene forms an integral part of personality as well. To cure oral hygiene, walnut shells should be kept in a cup of boiling water. This water should then be used to brush teeth.

Apart from brushing, it can also be used for mouthwash. The only precaution while using this water is that you should not try to drink it after gargling. Drinking this water can cause bacteria to affect your health.

Strengthening the immune system

Have common colds or other infections due to weak immunity? A glass of walnut shell tea is what you need. A glass of Walnut shell tea consumed every day strengthens the immune system.

Sure shot solution for weaker hair

Walnut shells are a significant ingredient in shampoos. People who complain of weak hair strands can also use walnut shell masks. To prepare a walnut shell mask, 10 walnut shells should be boiled in 2 cups of water for 10-15 minutes. Water should be filtered out when it turns cold.

