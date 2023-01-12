5 Best Places To Add To Your Itinerary When You Visit Ahmedabad

With the arrival of the New Year, a lot of people may have made a resolution to travel as much as they can this year. We bring you a place to add to your itinerary. A city with a rich and vibrant cultural heritage and is also the pride of Gujarat, Ahmedabad is known for its glorious history, architectural marvels and mouthwatering food. The city is recognised as UNESCO World Heritage Site in India, owing to its history, culture and rich heritage. The charm of the city remained intact over the years. Ahmedabad is a unique blend of historical monuments and contemporary avant-garde buildings. Today, let’s look at the best places that you can visit when you are in Ahmedabad:

Akshardham Temple

One of the famous temples to visit in Ahmedabad, the Akshardham Temple is dedicated to Lord Swaminarayan. It is famous for its amazing architecture. The temple is situated 25 km from the city. The major attraction of the temple is the 10-storey-tall golden idol of Lord Swaminarayan. More than 2 million people are believed to visit the temple every year.

Hutheesing Jain Temple

Built in 1850 by a Jain Merchant, the Hutheesing Jain Temple is dedicated to Dharmnatha, the 15th Jain Tirthankara. The temple is made of marble with magnificently carved walls. The tranquillity of the temple is perfect for meditation.

Sabarmati Ashram

The most popular place in Ahmedabad, Sabarmati Ashram is a place that holds immense historic importance. A number of activities in the freedom movement took place in this ashram. The ashram also has a museum that has Gandhi’s personal items, including his round glasses, wooden slippers, books and much more.

Adalaj Step Well

Gujarat has a number of step wells and some of them are the only source of water in some areas. Constructed back in 1499, Adalaj Step Well is one of the highly visited tourist spots in the city. It has intricately carved pillars that support the pavilions of the stepwell.

Jhulta Minara

Ancient monuments often amaze us with their architecture. Jhulta Minara is an intriguing architectural wonder. It is said that if one minaret is shaken, then the other one also begins to shake on its own. To date, nobody has been able to decode the genius engineering of the minarets. One of the minarets is located in Sarangpur Darwaja while the other one is situated near Kalupur Railway Station.

