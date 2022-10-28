5 Best Pop Culture Trends to Take Inspiration From This Halloween

It is that time of the year again when you can whip out your most extravagant ensembles and go around having fun in them. Halloween no longer has to be all about being scary. Especially, when there are so many picks from pop culture trends. Whether you are looking for inspiration to dress up your little ones or are confused about what you can do this year, we have all been there. Here are the 5 best pop culture trends you can take inspiration from this Halloween. You don’t have to empty your wallets either.

Harry Potter Inspired

You can never go wrong with the classic Harry Potter-inspired outfit. If you haven’t figured out which Hogwarts house you belong to, it’s time to seek out the sorting hat—or a quiz. Once you have that answer, pick out the robes in your Hogwarts house colour and keep your wands at the ready. Alternatively, you can also dress up as one of the Harry Potter characters. Whether it is one of the golden trio or going all the way back to the Marauders’ era. Choose and ‘accio’ that costume right away!

All Of Us Are Dead Inspired

When zombies took over the K-drama land all eyes turned to Netflix. One of the most popular K-dramas of 2022, getting an ‘All of us are dead’ inspired ensemble might be a good idea. Get that school uniform out and grab a ton of fake blood. You can also go for a major transformation and dress up as one of the zombies. However, if that is not your thing, how about turning into the All of us are dead special “Hambie"? Maybe it were the firefighters and military men that stole your heart. The choices are limitless.

House Of The Dragon Inspired

Maybe it’s not a modern fantasy that will make you win the best-dressed crown, dragons will. House of the Dragon has taken over the internet and if you are trying to channel your inner royalty, this might be it. Are you Team Green or Team Black? Maybe it is House Velaryon that has your attention. Or mix it up and take inspiration from the show’s predecessor Game of Thrones. We have the Starks, Baratheons, Tully, and even the Boltons!

Euphoria Inspired

Euphoria characters were awesome with connecting their moods, personalities, and storylines to their outfits. One of the most popular US TV series, fashion is taken seriously there. Whether it is the ultimate it-girl, Maddy, you are trying to channel or it’s Rue’s comfy style that you resonate with more, take your pick. There is something for everyone here.

Bridgerton Inspired

Does the Regency Era make you swoon over their attire? Now is the time to channel your inner craving for the Briderton romance. It is hard to travel back to 19th-century England unless a time machine is on your to-do list. However, you can pull out a dramatic gown and take inspiration from Kate Sharma.

