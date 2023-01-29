Tea enthusiasts have a lot to be excited about, as there is a wide variety of blends that cater to different needs, such as promoting better sleep, reducing stress, and more. Tea blending is considered an art form, as it allows for creativity and imagination in blending different flavors. There are many popular blends available on the market, such as jasmine tea and earl grey tea, which are among the oldest blends.

Many of us struggle with negative emotions such as irritability, stress, anxiety, sleep issues, and frustration. Coping with these emotions can be challenging, and a healthy lifestyle often requires utilizing all available resources. Unfortunately, many people turn to pharmaceuticals rather than natural alternatives. However, there are teas that can be consumed at different times of the day that can help boost one’s mood, so why not take advantage of what Mother Nature has to offer instead of relying on artificial alternatives.

Tea is a great drink that can have a positive impact on one’s mood. Research indicates that tea consumption has a wide range of benefits. Rajeev Baid, Founder and CEO, Chai Chun and Okayti Tea Estates shares the different teas that can help enhance one’s mood

Green Tea

Your mood could be significantly impacted when you’re low on energy. When you are tired, green tea should be your go-to tea of choice, it is a natural way to refuel your body and mind. You should be aware that green tea contains enough caffeine to keep you awake any day. Additionally, drinking green tea can speed up your metabolism, which is also beneficial if you’re trying to lose weight.

Valerian Tea

Stress and anxiety are significant depressants and mood-altering factors. A cup of valerian tea each night can reportedly soothe your nerves and mind, according to studies. This is crucial, particularly if you frequently experience panic attacks. Valerian has been shown to lower stress levels. Valerian herbs are beneficial to your health in addition to their ability to alter your mood. It only serves to demonstrate how highly beneficial this tea is for your general health.

Ginger Tea

Ginger tea contains a wealth of nutrients that improve mood and reduce stress. This superfood is packed with vitamins and antioxidants that lower cortisol levels in the body. If you regularly consume ginger, you’re probably already familiar with the cosy, warm sensation it gives your stomach. Visualise experiencing the same calming and consoling effects in your mind. One of the brews that improve mood is ginger tea, which is also the simplest to make. To maximise the calming and relaxing effects of their treatments, ginger tea is typically served in spas and beauty retreats around the world.

Turmeric Tea

Turmeric tea has been shown to significantly increase levels of two important brain chemicals, dopamine and serotonin. These chemicals in the brain are associated with feelings of happiness, positivity, self-esteem, and energy. Increased serotonin and dopamine levels make us feel happier, content, and more optimistic. A decrease in these hormones, on the other hand, causes depression, pessimism, exhaustion, and stress. Turmeric can be extremely beneficial if you suffer from depression, chronic sadness, or overwhelming anxiety. It can really help you, particularly if you experience depressive disorders, persistent melancholy, or severe anxiety.

Rooibos Tea

Rooibos tea is another tea that can improve your mood. Rooibos is known to reduce anxiety and stress, which improves your mood and helps you sleep. Additionally, drinking this tea once a day can significantly lower cortisol levels. If you are stressed on a daily basis, it only means that your cortisol levels are elevated. Drinking rooibos tea daily, on the other hand, can help you cope with your daily stresses and make you feel a lot better.

“If you want to naturally boost your mood or need a quick pick-me-up, don’t underestimate the power of tea leaves and aromatherapy to relieve stress. These natural remedies have been shown to help with mood enhancement. And, like a rainbow after a terrible storm, they may be enough to lift your spirits in these uncertain times," adds Baid.

To summarise, a warm cup of tea can fix everything, you just need to brew the right tea for your mood. Teas can improve your mood and help you unwind after a strenuous day. So, go sip on that cuppa tea now.

