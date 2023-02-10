Most of us are often seen engrossed glancing at electronic devices, be it computers, tablets, TVs, or cellphones for a longer period every day due to our modern lifestyle. According to a study published by the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care, the effect of increased screen time may cause several diseases like cataracts, glaucoma, dry eyes, poor night vision, and other eye disorders. Serious eye ailments can be averted by eating foods rich in antioxidants, vitamins, nutrients, and minerals.

A well-balanced and healthy diet is essential for maintaining eye health and may help minimise the chance of acquiring eye infections.

If you’re on a diet or don’t like to chew much, you can still consume healthy juices extracted from nutritious fruits and vegetables. From orange to coconut juice, here are 5 healthy beverages that may help you improve your vision:

1. Orange Juice

Orange juice might be the eye-enhancing beverage for you and is easily accessible in grocery shops and does not require a mixer. Oranges are one of the main sources of vitamin C, which lowers the risk of cataract formation and maintains the strength and stability of the ocular blood vessels. Folate, a crucial B vitamin for the development of foetal vision, is also present in orange juice.

2. Carrot, Beetroot, and Apple Juice

Carrots’ vitamin A content is what keeps your night vision sharp and your eyes healthy in general. On the other hand, beetroot has lutein and zeaxanthin, which promote the health of the macular and retina. Apples contain a lot of bioflavonoids, which are believed to improve vision health and keep doctors away. You can combine them all to create a nutrient-rich beverage that may boost your vision.

3. Broccoli, Spinach, and Kale Juice

Even though many people find greens to be their least favourite food, green leafy vegetables are a rich source of antioxidants and are crucial for maintaining good vision. The presence of lutein and zeaxanthin in this mixture helps to reduce the effects of harmful rays.

4. Tomato Juice

The majority of the nutrients that the eyes require are present in tomato juice. The nutrients like potassium, vitamin A, and vitamin C present in tomatoes could be helpful for improving vision. Lycopene, an essential antioxidant that protects against age-related macular degeneration, is also found in tomatoes.

5. Coconut Water

Coconut water is rich in vitamin C and other minerals as well as amino acids, which help in improving the protective tissues of eyes. Regular consumption of coconut water may also help to reduce risks of glaucoma, an eye ailment that eventually harms small blood vessels and the optic nerve.

