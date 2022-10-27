5 Bollywood Fashion Icons Who Prove Age Is Just A Number

Keeping up with the ever-evolving fashion scene is a skill not many have. However, there are some Bollywood stars who seemed to have reset the time with their fashion choices. For them, the 50s have become the new 20s and their fashion sense can give any new-gen star a run for their money. Here are 5 Bollywood divas whose wardrobes can make anyone envious.

1. Madhuri Dixit

The Dhak-Dhak girl of Bollywood always keeps her fashion game on point. Madhuri often receives admiration from the internet for her elegant and chic sense of styling. Whether it be trying a pair of sequin pants or going with other contemporary fashion choices, she sure knows to impress us.

2. Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor proves that age is just a number when it comes to fashion. With her exquisite and elegant fashion sense, Bollywood Veteran Neetu Kapoor embellishes herself with trendy and contemporary silhouettes that make her look effortlessly alluring. Her scene-stealing looks whether it’s comfortable casuals or a concept saree garner praise every single time.

3. Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta never shies away from the camera. From donning pared-down printed sarees and kurta sets to decking up in stylish one-shoulder styles and casual short dresses, Neena Gupta’s fashion sense is extraordinary. Her experimental mindset and sartorial fashion choices keep the actress in the headlines.

4. Rekha

In a world where everything is replaceable, Rekha’s beauty and fashion choices have stood the test of time. With her charismatic persona and iconic fashion choices, Rekha continues to ravish with fans. Regarded as the first fashionista of Bollywood, the actress is giving tough competition to the new lot.

5. Hema Malini

The dream girl of Bollywood can still make your heart skip a beat. The legendary actress has given fashion a new definition. With her outstanding choices and age-agnostic approach to fashion, Hema Malini never stops making her fans fall in love with her.

