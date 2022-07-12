5 Books That Will Help You Make Better Decisions in Life

Strong decision-making skill gives us the ability to make appropriate decisions in our personal and professional life. Every decision we make shapes our lives. While some are good at it, others find difficulties in making a correct decision. Are you the second one? Worry not, there are many books out there that will not only make your life easier but will also train you on how to make better decisions in life.

Here is a list of five books that can improve your decision-making skills:

Advertisement

Thinking Fast and Slow

This book was written by Daniel Kahneman. The focus of the book is on how our brain’s two systems—one conscious and one automatic—constantly compete for control over how we behave. Although both of these systems are crucial to us, they sadly don’t always function harmoniously. This causes mistakes in memory, reasoning, and decision-making. Daniel Kahneman in his book also instructs us on how to address these flaws using tactics that are supported by research and facts.

Predictably Irrational

Written by Dan Ariely, it is about how our decisions may be influenced by unseen factors and may not be as sensible as we believe. As you read this book, you’ll learn how to make better decisions, particularly about money, social connections, and happiness.

Advertisement

Principles

Principles is a book written by Ray Dalio. According to Ray, principles are facts that serve as the foundations for behaviour that get you what you want out of life. They can be used repeatedly in similar circumstances to assist you in achieving your objectives. If you wish to succeed in life, you should create your own set of guiding principles for making decisions.

Advertisement

Yes or No

A young man who sets off on a hiking expedition with a group is the subject of the thought-provoking tale by Spencer Johnson. They use the trip as an opportunity to think back on their choices and consider what they might do differently in the future.

The Art of Thinking Clearly

This book discusses 99 typical cognitive mistakes we make on a daily basis. If you’re interested in learning more about psychology and human behaviour, read this book by Rolf Dobelli.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.