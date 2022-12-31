5 Celebs Who Have Got Their Vacay Mode on This New Year’s Eve

As we start making our New Year’s Eve plans, the Bollywood celebrate New Year’s eve. Here’s where our favourite stars are going to start their 2023

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has selected a fabulous location to spend her New Year’s Eve. And of course with her better half Vicky Kaushal. She is headed to Jawai Leopard Safari in Bali district Rajasthan.

Shirley Setia

Actress and Singer Shirley Setia also has her new year’s plans set and that too out of the country this year. The actress was recently seen sharing the pictures of her vacation in Phuket on her social media. Visiting nearby islands and trying the amazing Thai cuisine is how she plans to begin her new year.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is in her vacay mode even though she hasn’t disclosed her destination yet. We cannot wait to get more deets on the actress’ New Year’s Eve plans.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Along with her sons Taimur and Jehangir and husband Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor will be celebrating her New Year in Gstaad, a Ski resort in Saanen, Switzerland. The actress is visiting the place again after 3 years.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma just wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming movie Chakda ‘Xpress, in which she is playing the role of Jhulan Goswami. The actress is all set to celebrate her new year with her husband Virat Kohli, the two flew to an undisclosed location for their vacation. But from their social media posts we can tell that they have flown to a colder destination.

