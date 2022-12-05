5 Celebs Who Sizzled In Viva Magenta, the Pantone Colour of 2023

Well, it’s official now, 2023 is the year of the Viva Magenta colour. The Pantone colour Institute which declared Viva Magenta as the colour for the year 2023, said that it is truly vibrating with vim and vigour. For over two decades now, the Pantone Colour Institute sets out the ‘it colour’ every year as an annual tradition. It was founded in the 1950s as a commercial printing company developing colour charts for the fashion, cosmetic and medical industries.

In the announcement statement, the institute mentioned that Pantone is exploring the dynamic between artificial intelligence and human creativity to create ‘The Magentaverse.’ Plus, the Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta brings out a new narrative and is willing to welcome everyone with the same rebellious spirit. Magenta is also referred to as audacious, inclusive and witty.

Pantone Institute states, “Viva Magenta is a nuanced crimson red tone that presents a balance between warm and cool." It’s a hybrid colour - “that straddles the physical and virtual evocative of our dimensional world. Assertive but not aggressive, it is a carmine red that does not boldly dominate but instead takes a ‘fist in a velvet glove’ approach. Exuding dynamism, PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta is a transformative red tone capable of driving design to create a more positive future."

1) Celebrating the Viva Magenta colour, many big names from Hollywood to Bollywood are spotted in this vibrating shade. We are beginning with fashion icon Ranveer Singh. Costume designer and stylist Eka Lakhani styled his outfit. The ensemble featured a blazer, and matching pants, both in the same Viva Magenta colour, paired with white sneakers.

2) Joining the club is the very beautiful Rashmika Mandanna. Her agenda for Viva Magenta was to make us fall madly in love with her ethnic wardrobe. She draped herself in a gorgeous saree which featured a sleek zari border. Rashmika teamed the ethnic wonder with a strappy blouse, sporting a scoop neckline.

3) Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, also flaunted the colour at the welcome ceremony for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. She wore a classic Emilia Wickstead dress in the Viva Magenta shade styled with a head accessory and a matching small velvety purse.

4) Bling and Viva Magenta is a faultless combination. Don’t you agree? Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s blingy magenta dress. The full-sleeve number came with a closed neck and body-hugging silhouette.

5) Remember when Chitrangda Singh made a show-stealing appearance in a classy Magenta gown. The highlight of her outfit was the shimmery silver and black designs. It came with a figure-hugging detail that accentuated her curves, as well as a slit on the side to lend a modern touch.

We expect more celebs to go for Viva Magenta, with now it being the officially hip colour.

