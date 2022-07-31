5 Chic Couture Blouses To Spruce Up Your Festive Look

You could have the best voluminous lehenga or the sexiest sari, but if your blouse isn’t complementing your attire, it could either make or break your look.

You could pick from avantgarde textures, unconventional patterns to floral embroidery and shimmery embellishments, there’s something for everyone to mix and match with their favourite sari or lehenga.

Taking inspiration from Suneet Varma, Varun Bahl, Rahul Mishra, Dolly J and Tarun Tahiliani’s couture collections which they showcased at FDCI India Couture Week 2022, here’s a look at some sparkly, chic and aesthetically designed blouses for that perfect festive look.

Traditionally Haute

If you are someone who loves to keep it traditional but wants a hint of drama, then this classic blouse designed by Tarun Tahiliani is what you can take inspiration from. The exquisite classic blouse features a sheer neckline and cutdana-fringed sleeves. Pair it with a multi-coloured lehenga in varied shades of pink.

Leaf it be!

The multi-layered golden petals off-shoulder blouse designed by Rahul Mishra is an unconventional choice, but a definite winner this festive season. Bold and shiny, the petals are adorned with intricate thread work and glistening sequins. Pair it with a sheer sari, so that the blouse design stands out when you make a grand entrance.

Fiery Fiesta

Body sculpted saris paired with matching blouses are a favourite during wedding functions. This feisty red number designed by Suneet Varma is for the star in you. Embellished with sequins, the abstract art on the full sleeved blouse shines through all the bling.

Flower Power

No festive outfit is complete without something floral, right? Varun Bahl celebrates nature on a bralette blouse featuring intricate floral embroidery to keep you in your happy space. The multi-coloured embroidery is enhanced with beads and sequins to add some sparkle to the design. Pair it with a matching lehenga or pants to make it a fun silhouette to flaunt this festive season.

Bling it on

Bandeau style blouses make for an interesting silhouette when paired with a voluminous lehenga skirt. Dolly J experiments with red and gold in this design and makes it an ideal option for the wedding season. You can either style it with a cape with shimmery detailing or a fun jacket.

