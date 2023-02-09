If you love to flaunt your favorite TV shows as a part of your personality, you’re not alone. With binge-watching comfort shows becoming increasingly popular over the last few years, we’ve all discovered new shows we love, and rediscovered old favorites. So whether you’re a Suits enthusiast who approaches every life decision with the question of #WWHD, or a Friends fan who can instantly point out a ‘moo point;’ we’ve created some fun cocktail recipes inspired by your favorite shows to add some new flavor to your next (re)watch. From classic cocktails to more modern concoctions, get ready to say “How you doin?" to these delicious TV inspired drinks.

“THE OFFICE/THE MICHAEL SCOTT and SKINNY MOJITO" - The crisp and delightful Mojito perfectly embodies the refreshing and cheery spirit of Michael Scott, the resident Britney of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. As a drink named after the man with a plan for every mood and occasion (but in a much more real sense, one that requires no special occasion to enjoy), the Skinny Mojito is the perfect companion for your next Office re-run!

Ingredients:

50ML BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA

HALF A LIME CUT INTO WEDGES

8 MINT LEAVES

TOP WITH CLUB SODA

Preparation: Pour the white rum, lime juice, and mint into a highball glass. Press mint with a bar spoon to release oil, then add crushed ice, almost to the top, and churn. Top with a splash of club soda and add more crushed ice. Garnish with a mint sprig and a lime wedge.

“The SUITS and JAPANESE HIGHBALL" - As the smart, stylish, and sophisticated drink of the year, the Japanese Highball is a whisky cocktail that would be a perfect fit in the high-stakes legal world of Suits. Made with the unique new DEWAR’s Japanese Smooth Scotch whisky, the drink is a classy creation worthy of finding a place on Harvey Specter’s bar shelf. With a smooth texture that accentuates the flavors, making this your new signature whisky cocktail is definitely what Harvey would do.

Ingredients:

60 ML DEWAR’S JAPANESE SMOOTH SCOTCH WHISKY

40 ML SODA WATER

LEMON TWIST

Preparation: Pour Whiskey in a highball glass with ice, stir to chill, add some more ice then top with cold soda water. Garnish with a lemon twist.

“FRIENDS and WINTER PUNCH" - As an evergreen sitcom, Friends is the perfect blend of characters and personalities to make us all fall in love with the beauty of everyday joys and adventures. From the sass of Rachel to the carefree calm of Joey, every character brings a unique vibe to the show to make it special - a quality that is also alive in the fruity flavors of the Asian Winter Punch cocktail, made by blending the offbeat combination of lemongrass, ginger ale and cinnamon into a crowd pleasing cocktail that will make you go “Oh. My. God!".

Ingredients:

200 ML BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA

250 ML POMEGRANATE JUICE

500 ML CLOUDY APPLE JUICE

SLICED LEMONGRASS

CINNAMON POWDER

6 TSP HONEY

ANGOSTURA BITTERS (OPTIONAL)

GINGER ALE

Preparation: All ingredients are poured and mixed together in a punch bowl. Topped with apple slices and cinnamon, this drink serves a crowd.

“MODERN FAMILY" and “FROZEN STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI" - As perhaps the most iconic sitcom of the 2010s, Modern Family is a modern classic (pun unintended). And the reason we can’t get enough of the heartwarming characters of the Dunphy and Pritchett families is because they tend to bring out the best in each other, even in the toughest moments. This bond, for us, is represented best in the chilled Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri. With the tartness of the strawberry accentuating the sweeter flavor of the rum, the cocktail comes together in a medley of flavors that will definitely sweeten your next rewatch of the show. A drink with a story worthy of adding to your own list of Phil’s-osophy.

Ingredients:

50 ML BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA

25 ML LIME JUICE

25 ML SIMPLE SYRUP

4 SLICED STRAWBERRIES

1 CUP CRUSHED ICE

Preparation: Combine all the ingredients together, add a cup of crushed ice & blend a slushy consistency form. Serve In individual highball glasses

“SCHITT’S CREEK" and “FESTIVE BUBBLES" - This drink with premium BACARDÍ Rum and Prosecco is a lot more than ‘a little bit Alexis’. Flaunting the bubbly nature of the youngest member of the Rose family from Schitt’s Creek, it is a drink for celebrations and special occasions, or when you need to be ‘a little extra,’ as Alexis would say.

Ingredients:

30 ML BACARDÍ RESERVA ANEJO CUATRO

15 ML LIME JUICE

40 ML CRANBERRY JUICE

90 ML MARTINI PROSECCO

CHERRIES / STRAWBERRIES

Preparation: Add ingredients except sparkling wine in a shaker and shake with ice. Strain into glass and top up with chilled sparkling wine. Serve in a champagne glass.

