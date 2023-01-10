5 Comforting Winter Recipes To Try This Winter

Comfort food warms our soul and in winters, it’s the only way to combat the dreary cold waves. Creamy soups, hearty salads and an easy casserole dish are all what we need. To help you warm up this winter, we’ve compiled easy dinner recipes. As the cold wave extends its stay, cozy up to one of these warming dishes to keep the whole family happy.

Ras Malai Tres Leches by Farzi Cafe

Ingredients

Full cream milk 1.5 litres

Sugar 150 gms

Vinegar 10-15 ml

Carrot orange 50 grams

1-2 strings of saffron

Desi ghee 5ml

Pistachios 1-2 grams

Almonds 1-2 grams

Whip cream 50 grams

1 dry rose petal

Method

Boil full mill cream in a pan on low flame, let it cool and add vinegar to it.

Now the chenna will separate. Remove excess water from a muslin cloth, Make small flat round balls and boil them in water.

Then cool the Carrot halwa and mix it with whipped cream.

Then make the saffron milk. Now dip the cooked chenna in saffron milk and coat it with carrot cream.

Now serve it on a tray with saffron mill and garnish with pistachios, almonds, rose petals and caramel net.

Fire pollichattu Salad by Farzi Cafe

Ingredients

Rawas Fish

Coconut oil

Urad washed

Mustard seed

Green chilli

Ginger

Garlic

Curry leaf

Onion

Tomato

Jeera powder

Coriander powder

Garam masala

Salt

Tamarind

Whole banana leaf

Method

Take a fish steak and marinate with salt, lemon juice, ginger garlic paste, turmeric powder and chilli powder.

Sear fish on a non-stick pan and cook till 60%, then wrap the fish in a Banana leaf with pollichathu masali from both sides.

Seal the banana leaf and cook properly, while serving please cover with flash paper on top and fire that in front of the guest. Serve along with onion, tomato, parsley lemon juice, degi chilli powder chat powder, and flash paper.

Siced Duck In Orange Sauce by Chef Ram Bahadur Budhathoki, Head Chef, Chowman Chain of Chinese Restaurants

Ingredients

Duck- 250gm

Butter- 100 gm

Ginger- 1 teaspoon

Diced Orange (deseeded)- 250 gm

Salt- to taste

Fresh Orange Juice- 500 ml

Tomato Sauce- 200 ml

Onion- Sliced

Red & Yellow Bell Pepper- ½ of each

Garlic- 1 tablespoon

Red chili paste- 4 teaspoon

Sesame seed- ½ table spoon

Sugar- to taste

Refined Oil

Method

First, roast the duck and steam it well to soften the meat.

Now, in a pre-heated pan, pour in some refined oil till it heats up a little.

Add in diced onion, Red and Yellow Capsicum.

Once the veggies shrink a little, one by one keep adding ginger & garlic paste, Salt & sugar, Chilli paste, Tomato ketchup, fresh orange juice and sauté them to prepare the orange sauce.

Then add the cooked duck into the pan and once again stir and cook the duck till the sauce penetrates well into the meat.

Serve the duck hot and garnish it with sliced red chilies on top.

Lamb Barrah by Anardana

Ingredients

Lamb chops 600gms

Curd 200gms

Malt vinegar 20ml

Ginger garlic paste 20gms

Raw papaya paste 20gms

Kachari powder 1gm

Red chilli powder 30gms

Shahi jeera 1gm

Garam masala powder 1gm

Oil 10ml

Butter 15gm

Lemon juice 20ml

Anaar Juice 20ml

Method

Place chops meats into a large bowl. Add curd, vinegar red chili powder, ginger garlic paste, shahi jeera, garam masala, anaar juice and mix well till the meat is properly coated with spices.

Add kachari powder and oil, and mix well.

Add the curd and mix well till the meat is coated.

Marinate the meat for 4 hours at room temperature and place it into the refrigerator till required.

Cook in tandoor for about 7 -8 minutes and do the butter basting, serve hot on design weigh scale (Tarju) with mint sauce and truffle onion.

Tandoori Butter Chicken Wings by Anardana

Ingredients

Tandoori Masala

Hung Curd 100gms

Degi Chilli Powder 30gms

Salt 1gm

Jeera Powder 3gms

Kasoori Methi 1gms

Garam Masala Powder 2gms

Oil Mustard 20ml

Amul Cream 10ml

Black Salt 2gms

Ingredients

First Marination

Chicken wings 300gms

Ginger Garlic Paste 20gms

Salt 1gm

Lemon juice 1pc

Degi Chilli Powder 20gms

Oil Mustard 20ml

Method

Take chicken wing pieces, wash them, and then pat them dry to ensure there is no excess liquid.

In a bowl add ginger garlic paste, salt, degi chili powder, lemon juice, and oil and chicken wings and mix well. Keep aside.

In a bowl, take of yogurt, ginger garlic paste, Kashmiri chili powder, garam masala powder, cumin powder, kasoori methi, salt, lemon juice, amul cream and oil.

Mix everything together to make a smooth paste-like marinade.

Apply the tandoori masala marinade to the chicken wing pieces, ensuring to coat them all well.

Let the chicken marinate for at-least 4-6 hours in the fridge. Better if you can let it marinate overnight. But in a rush, 1-2 hours of marination will be enough too.

Cook in tandoor for 6-7 minutes! Do a butter basting, Serve along with mint sauce.

