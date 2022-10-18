5 Cost-effective Ways To Modify House for Safety of Senior Citizens

With age, joint pains, fatigue, hearing and sight issues plague the body. Simple tasks such as getting out of bed or climbing the stairs become more and more difficult. Minor everyday activities add to the mental and physical burden of adapting to an ageing body. One can make the process of moving around the house every day a lot easier for an elderly person.

Here are some simple, comparatively low-cost modifications and additions you can make to make daily activities more convenient for your ageing parents or grandparents.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Fall-proof the house: With age, people are often at a greater risk of slipping and falling. To avoid such a scenario, ensure that you fall proof all slippery surfaces around the house. Non-slip rugs and mats in the washroom and kitchen are helpful. So are handrails installed along the staircase, near the toilet and bath area, and close to the bed. Deal with raised platforms: Mark the edges of stairs, the raised entrance to the house, kitchen and rooms with bright or fluorescent tape. This will help older adults, especially those with eyesight issues, distinguish where to be careful with their steps. Accessibility to necessities: Keep important items such as phones, emergency phone number diaries, flashlights and medicines at places that are easy to reach – neither too high, nor too low, nor too far behind in storage units. Get appropriate furniture: Avoid furniture with sharp corners, as the elderly could be at risk of hitting them and getting cuts or bruises. Get beds and chairs that are easy to get in and out of, alongside mattresses that cater to any back issues, that your loved ones might have. Helpful tech: Make use of devices such as Alexa and Google Home in the house so that it is easy to alert someone when in distress, to set reminders, and even to turn smart lights in the house on and off. You could also set up motion sensors along the home’s windows and doors to respond to various movements.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here